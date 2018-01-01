Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Debezium is an open-source distributed platform for change data capture (CDC). It enables you to capture changes in a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and stream them to other systems in real time.

Debezium can capture events about:

Hypertables: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<hypertable-schema-name>.<hypertable-name>

Continuous aggregates: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<aggregate-schema-name>.<aggregate-name>

Hypercore: If you enable hypercore, the Debezium TimescaleDB connector does not apply any special processing to data in the columnstore. Compressed chunks are forwarded unchanged to the next downstream job in the pipeline for further processing as needed. Typically, messages with compressed chunks are dropped, and are not processed by subsequent jobs in the pipeline. This limitation only affects changes to chunks in the columnstore. Changes to data in the rowstore work correctly.

This page explains how to capture changes in your database and stream them using Debezium on Apache Kafka.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.

Install Docker on your development machine.

