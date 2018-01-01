Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Apache Airflow® is a platform created by the community to programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows.

A DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) is the core concept of Airflow, collecting Tasks together, organized with dependencies and relationships to say how they should run. You declare a DAG in a Python file in the $AIRFLOW_HOME/dags folder of your Airflow instance.

This page shows you how to use a Python connector in a DAG to integrate Apache Airflow with a Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Install Python3 and pip3

Install Apache Airflow Ensure that your Airflow instance has network access to Tiger Cloud.

This example DAG uses the company table you create in Optimize time-series data in hypertables

To install the Python libraries required to connect to Tiger Cloud:

Enable Postgres connections between Airflow and Tiger Cloud pip install psycopg2-binary Copy Enable Postgres connection types in the Airflow UI pip install apache-airflow-providers-postgres Copy

In your Airflow instance, securely connect to your Tiger Cloud service:

Run Airflow On your development machine, run the following command: airflow standalone Copy The username and password for Airflow UI are displayed in the standalone | Login with username line in the output. Add a connection from Airflow to your Tiger Cloud service In your browser, navigate to localhost:8080 , then select Admin > Connections . Click + (Add a new record), then use your connection info to fill in the form. The Connection Type is Postgres .

To exchange data between Airflow and your Tiger Cloud service:

Create and execute a DAG To insert data in your Tiger Cloud service from Airflow: In $AIRFLOW_HOME/dags/timescale_dag.py , add the following code: from airflow import DAG from airflow . operators . python_operator import PythonOperator from airflow . hooks . postgres_hook import PostgresHook from datetime import datetime def insert_data_to_timescale ( ) : hook = PostgresHook ( postgres_conn_id = 'the ID of the connenction you created' ) conn = hook . get_conn ( ) cursor = conn . cursor ( ) """ This could be any query. This example inserts data into the table you create in: https://www.tigerdata.com/docs/getting-started/latest/try-key-features-timescale-products/#optimize-time-series-data-in-hypertables-with-hypercore """ cursor . execute ( "INSERT INTO crypto_assets (symbol, name) VALUES (%s, %s)" , ( 'NEW/Asset' , 'New Asset Name' ) ) conn . commit ( ) cursor . close ( ) conn . close ( ) default_args = { 'owner' : 'airflow' , 'start_date' : datetime ( 2023 , 1 , 1 ) , 'retries' : 1 , } dag = DAG ( 'timescale_dag' , default_args = default_args , schedule_interval = '@daily' ) insert_task = PythonOperator ( task_id = 'insert_data' , python_callable = insert_data_to_timescale , dag = dag , ) Copy This DAG uses the company table created in Create regular Postgres tables for relational data. In your browser, refresh the Airflow UI. In Search DAGS , type timescale_dag and press ENTER. Press the play icon and trigger the DAG: Expand image Verify that the data appears in Tiger Cloud In Tiger Console , navigate to your service and click SQL editor . Run a query to view your data. For example: SELECT symbol, name FROM company; . You see the new rows inserted in the table.

You have successfully integrated Apache Airflow with Tiger Cloud and created a data pipeline.