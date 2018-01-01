Integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. You can use it to run queries, browse tables, and create charts for your Tiger Cloud service.

This page explains how to integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Connect qStudio to your Tiger Cloud service

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Start qStudio

  2. Click Server > Add Server

  3. Configure the connection

    • For Server Type, select Postgres.
    • For Connect By, select Host.
    • For Host, Port, Database, Username, and Password, use your connection details.

    qStudio integration

  4. Click Test

    qStudio indicates whether the connection works.

  5. Click Add

    The server is listed in the Server Tree.

You have successfully integrated qStudio with Tiger Cloud.

Keywords

integrate

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviouspsqlNextSupabase

Related Content

Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. Integrate pgadmin with Tiger
Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud
Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies extract, transform, and load processes. Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud for seamless data synchronization
Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Integrate Terraform with Tiger
Manage your Tiger Cloud services with a Terraform provider
Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud
With AWS Lambda, you can run code without provisioning or managing servers, and scale automatically. Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud and inject data into your service