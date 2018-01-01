Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. You can use it to run queries, browse tables, and create charts for your Tiger Cloud service.

This page explains how to integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Download and install qStudio.

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

Start qStudio Click Server > Add Server Configure the connection For Server Type , select Postgres .

, select . For Connect By , select Host .

, select . For Host , Port , Database , Username , and Password , use your connection details. Expand image Click Test qStudio indicates whether the connection works. Click Add The server is listed in the Server Tree .

You have successfully integrated qStudio with Tiger Cloud.