qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. You can use it to run queries, browse tables, and create charts for your Tiger Cloud service.
This page explains how to integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install qStudio.
To connect to Tiger Cloud:
Start qStudio
Click
Server>
Add Server
Configure the connection
- For
Server Type, select
Postgres.
- For
Connect By, select
Host.
- For
Host,
Port,
Database,
Username, and
Password, use your connection details.
- For
Click
Test
qStudio indicates whether the connection works.
Click
Add
The server is listed in the
Server Tree.
You have successfully integrated qStudio with Tiger Cloud.
