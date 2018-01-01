Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for Postgres. It is available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari browsers, or can be installed on Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or various Linux flavors.

This page explains how to integrate pgAdmin with your Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Download and install pgAdmin.

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

Start pgAdmin In the Quick Links section of the Dashboard tab, click Add New Server In Register - Server > General , fill in the Name and Comments fields with the server name and description, respectively Configure the connection In the Connection tab, configure the connection using your connection details. If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, then in the SSL tab check Use SSL , set SSL mode to the configured mode, and in the CA Certificate field type the location of the SSL root CA certificate to use. Click Save

You have successfully integrated pgAdmin with Tiger Cloud.