Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for Postgres. It is available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari browsers, or can be installed on Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or various Linux flavors.
This page explains how to integrate pgAdmin with your Tiger Cloud service.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install pgAdmin.
To connect to Tiger Cloud:
- Start pgAdmin
- In the
Quick Linkssection of the
Dashboardtab, click
Add New Server
- In
Register - Server>
General, fill in the
Nameand
Commentsfields with the server name and description, respectively
- Configure the connection
- In the
Connectiontab, configure the connection using your connection details.
- If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, then in the
SSLtab check
Use SSL, set
SSL modeto the configured mode, and in the
CA Certificatefield type the location of the SSL root CA certificate to use.
- In the
- Click
Save
You have successfully integrated pgAdmin with Tiger Cloud.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.