Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform and services suite, offering infrastructure, AI, analytics, security, and developer tools to help businesses build, deploy, and manage applications.

This page explains how to integrate your Microsoft Azure infrastructure with Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

  • Set up AWS Transit Gateway.
    Note

    This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Connect your Microsoft Azure infrastructure to your Tiger Cloud services

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway

    Establish connectivity between Azure and AWS. See the AWS architectural documentation for details.

  1. Create a Peering VPC in Tiger Console

    1. In Security > VPC, click Create a VPC:

      Tiger Cloud new VPC

    2. Choose your region and IP range, name your VPC, then click Create VPC:

      Create a new VPC in Tiger Cloud

      Your service and Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your plan in Tiger Console.

    3. Add a peering connection:

      1. In the VPC Peering column, click Add.

      2. Provide your AWS account ID, Transit Gateway ID, CIDR ranges, and AWS region. Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID.

        Add peering

      3. Click Add connection.

  2. Accept and configure peering connection in your AWS account

    Once your peering connection appears as Processing, you can accept and configure it in AWS:

    1. Accept the peering request coming from Tiger Cloud. The request can take up to 5 min to arrive. Within 5 more minutes after accepting, the peering should appear as Connected in Tiger Console.

    2. Configure at least the following in your AWS account networking:

      • Your subnet route table to route traffic to your Transit Gateway for the Peering VPC CIDRs.
      • Your Transit Gateway route table to route traffic to the newly created Transit Gateway peering attachment for the Peering VPC CIDRs.
      • Security groups to allow outbound TCP 5432.

  3. Attach a Tiger Cloud service to the Peering VPC In Tiger Console

    1. Select the service you want to connect to the Peering VPC.
    2. Click Operations > Security > VPC.
    3. Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC.

    You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Tiger Cloud VPCs at the same time.

You have successfully integrated your Microsoft Azure infrastructure with Tiger Cloud.

