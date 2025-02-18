Integrate Apache Kafka with Tiger Cloud

Apache Kafka is a distributed event streaming platform used for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, and data integration. Apache Kafka Connect is a tool to scalably and reliably stream data between Apache Kafka® and other data systems. Kafka Connect is an ecosystem of pre-written and maintained Kafka Producers (source connectors) and Kafka Consumers (sink connectors) for data products and platforms like databases and message brokers.

This guide explains how to set up Kafka and Kafka Connect to stream data from a Kafka topic into your Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Install and configure Apache Kafka

To install and configure Apache Kafka:

  1. Extract the Kafka binaries to a local folder

    curl https://dlcdn.apache.org/kafka/3.9.0/kafka_2.13-3.9.0.tgz | tar -xzf - 
    cd kafka_2.13-3.9.0

    From now on, the folder where you extracted the Kafka binaries is called <KAFKA_HOME>.

  2. Configure and run Apache Kafka

    KAFKA_CLUSTER_ID="$(bin/kafka-storage.sh random-uuid)"
    ./bin/kafka-storage.sh format --standalone -t $KAFKA_CLUSTER_ID -c config/kraft/reconfig-server.properties
    ./bin/kafka-server-start.sh config/kraft/reconfig-server.properties

    Use the -daemon flag to run this process in the background.

  3. Create Kafka topics

    In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then call kafka-topics.sh and create the following topics:

    • accounts: publishes JSON messages that are consumed by the timescale-sink connector and inserted into your Tiger Cloud service.
    • deadletter: stores messages that cause errors and that Kafka Connect workers cannot process.
    ./bin/kafka-topics.sh \
         --create \
         --topic accounts \
         --bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \
         --partitions 10
         
    ./bin/kafka-topics.sh \
         --create \
         --topic deadletter \
         --bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \
         --partitions 10

  4. Test that your topics are working correctly

    1. Run kafka-console-producer to send messages to the accounts topic:
      bin/kafka-console-producer.sh --topic accounts --bootstrap-server localhost:9092
    2. Send some events. For example, type the following:
      >Tiger
      >How Cool
    3. In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then run kafka-console-consumer to consume the events you just sent:
      bin/kafka-console-consumer.sh --topic accounts --from-beginning --bootstrap-server localhost:9092
      You see
      Tiger
      How Cool

Keep these terminals open, you use them to test the integration later.

Install the sink connector to communicate with Tiger Cloud

To set up Kafka Connect server, plugins, drivers, and connectors:

  1. Install the Postgres connector

    In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then download and configure the Postgres sink and driver.

    mkdir -p "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector"
    curl https://repo.maven.apache.org/maven2/org/apache/camel/kafkaconnector/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/3.21.0/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector-3.21.0-package.tar.gz \
    | tar -xzf - -C "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" --strip-components=1
    curl  -H "Accept: application/zip" https://jdbc.postgresql.org/download/postgresql-42.7.5.jar -o  "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/postgresql-42.7.5.jar"
    echo "plugin.path=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" >> "config/connect-distributed.properties"
    echo "plugin.path=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" >> "config/connect-standalone.properties"

  2. Start Kafka Connect

    export CLASSPATH=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/*
    ./bin/connect-standalone.sh config/connect-standalone.properties

    Use the -daemon flag to run this process in the background.

  3. Verify Kafka Connect is running

    In yet another another Terminal window, run the following command: 

    curl http://localhost:8083

    You see something like:

    {"version":"3.9.0","commit":"a60e31147e6b01ee","kafka_cluster_id":"J-iy4IGXTbmiALHwPZEZ-A"}

Create a table in your Tiger Cloud service to ingest Kafka events

To prepare your Tiger Cloud service for Kafka integration:

  1. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service

  2. Create a hypertable to ingest Kafka events

    CREATE TABLE accounts (
     created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW(),
     name TEXT,
     city TEXT
    ) WITH (
      tsdb.hypertable
    );

    When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

    You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

    You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.

Create the Tiger Cloud sink

To create a Tiger Cloud sink in Apache Kafka:

  1. Create the connection configuration

    1. In the terminal running Kafka Connect, stop the process by pressing Ctrl+C.

    2. Write the following configuration to <KAFKA_HOME>/config/timescale-standalone-sink.properties, then update the <properties> with your connection details.

      name=timescale-standalone-sink
      connector.class=org.apache.camel.kafkaconnector.postgresqlsink.CamelPostgresqlsinkSinkConnector
      errors.tolerance=all
      errors.deadletterqueue.topic.name=deadletter
      tasks.max=10
      value.converter=org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConverter
      key.converter=org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConverter
      topics=accounts
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.databaseName=<dbname>
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.username=<user>
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.password=<password>
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.serverName=<host>
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.serverPort=<port>
      camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.query=INSERT INTO accounts (name,city) VALUES (:#name,:#city)

    3. Restart Kafka Connect with the new configuration:

      export CLASSPATH=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/*
      ./bin/connect-standalone.sh config/connect-standalone.properties config/timescale-standalone-sink.properties

  2. Test the connection

    To see your sink, query the /connectors route in a GET request:

    curl -X GET http://localhost:8083/connectors

    You see:

    #["timescale-standalone-sink"]

Test the integration with Tiger Cloud

To test this integration, send some messages onto the accounts topic. You can do this using the kafkacat or kcat utility.

  1. In the terminal running kafka-console-producer.sh enter the following json strings

    {"name":"Lola","city":"Copacabana"} 
    {"name":"Holly","city":"Miami"}
    {"name":"Jolene","city":"Tennessee"}
    {"name":"Barbara Ann ","city":"California"}

    Look in your terminal running kafka-console-consumer to see the messages being processed.

  2. Query your Tiger Cloud service for all rows in the accounts table

    SELECT * FROM accounts;

    You see something like:

    created_atnamecity
    2025-02-18 13:55:05.147261+00LolaCopacabana
    2025-02-18 13:55:05.216673+00HollyMiami
    2025-02-18 13:55:05.283549+00JoleneTennessee
    2025-02-18 13:55:05.35226+00Barbara AnnCalifornia

You have successfully integrated Apache Kafka with Tiger Cloud.

