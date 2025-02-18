Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Apache Kafka is a distributed event streaming platform used for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, and data integration. Apache Kafka Connect is a tool to scalably and reliably stream data between Apache Kafka® and other data systems. Kafka Connect is an ecosystem of pre-written and maintained Kafka Producers (source connectors) and Kafka Consumers (sink connectors) for data products and platforms like databases and message brokers.
This guide explains how to set up Kafka and Kafka Connect to stream data from a Kafka topic into your Tiger Cloud service.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Java8 or higher to run Apache Kafka
To install and configure Apache Kafka:
Extract the Kafka binaries to a local foldercurl https://dlcdn.apache.org/kafka/3.9.0/kafka_2.13-3.9.0.tgz | tar -xzf -cd kafka_2.13-3.9.0
From now on, the folder where you extracted the Kafka binaries is called
<KAFKA_HOME>.
Configure and run Apache KafkaKAFKA_CLUSTER_ID="$(bin/kafka-storage.sh random-uuid)"./bin/kafka-storage.sh format --standalone -t $KAFKA_CLUSTER_ID -c config/kraft/reconfig-server.properties./bin/kafka-server-start.sh config/kraft/reconfig-server.properties
Use the
-daemonflag to run this process in the background.
Create Kafka topics
In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then call
kafka-topics.shand create the following topics:
./bin/kafka-topics.sh \--create \--topic accounts \--bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \--partitions 10./bin/kafka-topics.sh \--create \--topic deadletter \--bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \--partitions 10
accounts: publishes JSON messages that are consumed by the timescale-sink connector and inserted into your Tiger Cloud service.
deadletter: stores messages that cause errors and that Kafka Connect workers cannot process.
Test that your topics are working correctly
- Run
kafka-console-producerto send messages to the
accountstopic:bin/kafka-console-producer.sh --topic accounts --bootstrap-server localhost:9092
- Send some events. For example, type the following:>Tiger>How Cool
- In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then run
kafka-console-consumerto consume the events you just sent:You seebin/kafka-console-consumer.sh --topic accounts --from-beginning --bootstrap-server localhost:9092TigerHow Cool
- Run
Keep these terminals open, you use them to test the integration later.
To set up Kafka Connect server, plugins, drivers, and connectors:
Install the Postgres connector
In another Terminal window, navigate to <KAFKA_HOME>, then download and configure the Postgres sink and driver.mkdir -p "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector"curl https://repo.maven.apache.org/maven2/org/apache/camel/kafkaconnector/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/3.21.0/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector-3.21.0-package.tar.gz \| tar -xzf - -C "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" --strip-components=1curl -H "Accept: application/zip" https://jdbc.postgresql.org/download/postgresql-42.7.5.jar -o "plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/postgresql-42.7.5.jar"echo "plugin.path=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" >> "config/connect-distributed.properties"echo "plugin.path=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector" >> "config/connect-standalone.properties"
Start Kafka Connectexport CLASSPATH=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/*./bin/connect-standalone.sh config/connect-standalone.properties
Use the
-daemonflag to run this process in the background.
Verify Kafka Connect is running
In yet another another Terminal window, run the following command:curl http://localhost:8083
You see something like:{"version":"3.9.0","commit":"a60e31147e6b01ee","kafka_cluster_id":"J-iy4IGXTbmiALHwPZEZ-A"}
To prepare your Tiger Cloud service for Kafka integration:
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
Create a hypertable to ingest Kafka eventsCREATE TABLE accounts (created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW(),name TEXT,city TEXT) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
To create a Tiger Cloud sink in Apache Kafka:
Create the connection configuration
In the terminal running Kafka Connect, stop the process by pressing
Ctrl+C.
Write the following configuration to
<KAFKA_HOME>/config/timescale-standalone-sink.properties, then update the
<properties>with your connection details.name=timescale-standalone-sinkconnector.class=org.apache.camel.kafkaconnector.postgresqlsink.CamelPostgresqlsinkSinkConnectorerrors.tolerance=allerrors.deadletterqueue.topic.name=deadlettertasks.max=10value.converter=org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConverterkey.converter=org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConvertertopics=accountscamel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.databaseName=<dbname>camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.username=<user>camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.password=<password>camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.serverName=<host>camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.serverPort=<port>camel.kamelet.postgresql-sink.query=INSERT INTO accounts (name,city) VALUES (:#name,:#city)
Restart Kafka Connect with the new configuration:export CLASSPATH=`pwd`/plugins/camel-postgresql-sink-kafka-connector/*./bin/connect-standalone.sh config/connect-standalone.properties config/timescale-standalone-sink.properties
Test the connection
To see your sink, query the
/connectorsroute in a GET request:curl -X GET http://localhost:8083/connectors
You see:#["timescale-standalone-sink"]
To test this integration, send some messages onto the
accounts topic. You can do this using the kafkacat or kcat utility.
In the terminal running
kafka-console-producer.shenter the following json strings{"name":"Lola","city":"Copacabana"}{"name":"Holly","city":"Miami"}{"name":"Jolene","city":"Tennessee"}{"name":"Barbara Ann ","city":"California"}
Look in your terminal running
kafka-console-consumerto see the messages being processed.
Query your Tiger Cloud service for all rows in the
accountstableSELECT * FROM accounts;
You see something like:
created_at name city 2025-02-18 13:55:05.147261+00 Lola Copacabana 2025-02-18 13:55:05.216673+00 Holly Miami 2025-02-18 13:55:05.283549+00 Jolene Tennessee 2025-02-18 13:55:05.35226+00 Barbara Ann California
You have successfully integrated Apache Kafka with Tiger Cloud.
