By default, some indexes are automatically created when you create a continuous aggregate. You can change this behavior. You can also manually create and drop indexes.
When you create a continuous aggregate, an index is automatically created for
each
GROUP BY column. The index is a composite index, combining the
GROUP BY
column with the
time_bucket column.
For example, if you define a continuous aggregate view with
GROUP BY device,
location, bucket, two composite indexes are created: one on
{device, bucket}
and one on
{location, bucket}.
To turn off automatic index creation, set
timescaledb.create_group_indexes to
false when you create the continuous aggregate.
For example:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_dailyWITH (timescaledb.continuous, timescaledb.create_group_indexes=false)AS...
You can use a regular Postgres statement to create or drop an index on a continuous aggregate.
For example, to create an index on
avg_temp for a materialized hypertable
named
weather_daily:
CREATE INDEX avg_temp_idx ON weather_daily (avg_temp);
Indexes are created under the
_timescaledb_internal schema, where the
continuous aggregate data is stored. To drop the index, specify the schema. For
example, to drop the index
avg_temp_idx, run:
DROP INDEX _timescaledb_internal.avg_temp_idx
In TimescaleDB v2.7 and later, you can create an index on any column in the materialized view. This includes aggregated columns, such as those storing sums and averages. In earlier versions of TimescaleDB, you can't create an index on an aggregated column.
You can't create unique indexes on a continuous aggregate, in any of the TimescaleDB versions.
