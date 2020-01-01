Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Creating a continuous aggregate is a two-step process. You need to create the view first, then enable a policy to keep the view refreshed. You can create the view on a hypertable, or on top of another continuous aggregate. You can have more than one continuous aggregate on each source table or view.
Continuous aggregates require a
time_bucket on the time partitioning column of
the hypertable.
By default, views are automatically refreshed. You can adjust this by setting the WITH NO DATA option. Additionally, the view can not be a security barrier view.
Continuous aggregates use hypertables in the background, which means that they also use chunk time intervals. By default, the continuous aggregate's chunk time interval is 10 times what the original hypertable's chunk time interval is. For example, if the original hypertable's chunk time interval is 7 days, the continuous aggregates that are on top of it have a 70 day chunk time interval.
In this example, we are using a hypertable called
conditions, and creating a
continuous aggregate view for daily weather data. The
GROUP BY clause must
include a
time_bucket expression which uses time dimension column of the
hypertable. Additionally, all functions and their arguments included in
SELECT,
GROUP BY, and
HAVING clauses must be
immutable.
At the
psqlprompt, create the materialized view:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_summary_dailyWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT device,time_bucket(INTERVAL '1 day', time) AS bucket,AVG(temperature),MAX(temperature),MIN(temperature)FROM conditionsGROUP BY device, bucket;
To create a continuous aggregate within a transaction block, use the WITH NO DATA option.
To improve continuous aggregate performance, set
timescaledb.invalidate_using = 'wal'Since TimescaleDB v2.22.0.
Create a policy to refresh the view every hour:SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('conditions_summary_daily',start_offset => INTERVAL '1 month',end_offset => INTERVAL '1 day',schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');
You can use most Postgres aggregate functions in continuous aggregations. To see what Postgres features are supported, check the function support table.
Continuous aggregates require a
time_bucket on the time partitioning column of
the hypertable. The time bucket allows you to define a time interval, instead of
having to use specific timestamps. For example, you can define a time bucket as
five minutes, or one day.
You can't use time_bucket_gapfill directly in a
continuous aggregate. This is because you need access to previous data to
determine the gapfill content, which isn't yet available when you create the
continuous aggregate. You can work around this by creating the continuous
aggregate using
time_bucket, then querying the continuous
aggregate using
time_bucket_gapfill.
By default, when you create a view for the first time, it is populated with
data. This is so that the aggregates can be computed across the entire
hypertable. If you don't want this to happen, for example if the table is very
large, or if new data is being continuously added, you can control the order in
which the data is refreshed. You can do this by adding a manual refresh with
your continuous aggregate policy using the
WITH NO DATA option.
The
WITH NO DATA option allows the continuous aggregate to be created
instantly, so you don't have to wait for the data to be aggregated. Data begins
to populate only when the policy begins to run. This means that only data newer
than the
start_offset time begins to populate the continuous aggregate. If you
have historical data that is older than the
start_offset interval, you need to
manually refresh the history up to the current
start_offset to allow real-time
queries to run efficiently.
At the
psqlprompt, create the view:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW cagg_rides_viewWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT vendor_id,time_bucket('1h', pickup_datetime) AS hour,count(*) total_rides,avg(fare_amount) avg_fare,max(trip_distance) as max_trip_distance,min(trip_distance) as min_trip_distanceFROM ridesGROUP BY vendor_id, time_bucket('1h', pickup_datetime)WITH NO DATA;
Manually refresh the view:CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate('cagg_rides_view', NULL, localtimestamp - INTERVAL '1 week');
Add the policy:SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('cagg_rides_view',start_offset => INTERVAL '1 week',end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',schedule_interval => INTERVAL '30 minutes');
In TimescaleDB V2.10 and later, with Postgres v12 or later, you can
create a continuous aggregate with a query that also includes a
JOIN. For
example:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_summary_daily_3WITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT time_bucket(INTERVAL '1 day', day) AS bucket,AVG(temperature),MAX(temperature),MIN(temperature),nameFROM devices JOIN conditions USING (device_id)GROUP BY name, bucket;
Note
For more information about creating a continuous aggregate with a
JOIN,
including some additional restrictions, see the
about continuous aggregates section.
When you have created a continuous aggregate and set a refresh policy, you can
query the view with a
SELECT query. You can only specify a single hypertable
in the
FROM clause. Including more hypertables, tables, views, or subqueries
in your
SELECT query is not supported. Additionally, make sure that the
hypertable you are querying does not have
row-level-security policies
enabled.
At the
psqlprompt, query the continuous aggregate view called
conditions_summary_hourlyfor the average, minimum, and maximum temperatures for the first quarter of 2021 recorded by device 5:SELECT *FROM conditions_summary_hourlyWHERE device = 5AND bucket >= '2020-01-01'AND bucket < '2020-04-01';
Alternatively, query the continuous aggregate view called
conditions_summary_hourlyfor the top 20 largest metric spreads in that quarter:SELECT *FROM conditions_summary_hourlyWHERE max - min > 1800AND bucket >= '2020-01-01' AND bucket < '2020-04-01'ORDER BY bucket DESC, device DESC LIMIT 20;
Mutable functions have experimental supported in the continuous aggregate query definition. Mutable functions are enabled by default. However, if you use them in a materialized query a warning is returned.
When using non-immutable functions you have to ensure these functions produce consistent results across continuous aggregate refresh runs. For example, if a function depends on the current time zone you have to ensure all your continuous aggregate refreshes run with a consistent setting for this.
Window functions have experimental supported in the continuous aggregate query definition. Window functions are disabled
by default. To enable them, set
timescaledb.enable_cagg_window_functions to
true.
Info
Support is experimental, there is a risk of data inconsistency. For example, in backfill scenarios, buckets could be missed.
To use a window function in a continuous aggregate:
Create a simple table with to store a value at a specific time:CREATE TABLE example (time TIMESTAMPZ NOT NULL,value TEXT NOT NULL,);
Enable window functions.
As window functions are experimental, in order to create continuous aggregates with window functions. you have to
enable_cagg_window_functions.SET timescaledb.enable_cagg_window_functions TO TRUE;
Bucket your data by
timeand calculate the delta between time buckets using the
lagwindow function:
Window functions must stay within the time bucket. Any query that tries to look beyond the current time bucket will produce incorrect results around the refresh boundaries.CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW example_aggregateWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECTtime_bucket('1d', time),customer_id,sum(amount) AS amount,sum(amount) - LAG(sum(amount),1,NULL) OVER (PARTITION BY time_bucket('1d', time) ORDER BY sum(amount) DESC) AS amount_diff,ROW_NUMBER() OVER (PARTITION BY time_bucket('1d', time) ORDER BY sum(amount) DESC)FROM sales GROUP BY 1,2;
Window functions that partition by time_bucket should be safe even with LAG()/LEAD()
For TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, continuous aggregates do not support window functions. To work around this:
Create a simple table with to store a value at a specific time:CREATE TABLE example (time TIMESTAMPZ NOT NULL,value TEXT NOT NULL,);
Create a continuous aggregate that does not use a window function:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW example_aggregateWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECTtime_bucket('10 minutes', time) AS bucket,first(value, time) AS valueFROM example GROUP BY bucket;
Use the
lagwindow function on your continuous aggregate at query time:
This speeds up your query by calculating the aggregation ahead of time. The delta is calculated at query time.SELECTbucket,value - lag(value, 1) OVER (ORDER BY bucket) AS deltaFROM example_aggregate;
