Continuous aggregates take raw data from the original hypertable, aggregate it, and store the aggregated data in a materialization hypertable. You can modify this materialized hypertable in the same way as any other hypertable.
To change a materialized hypertable, you need to use its fully qualified name. To find the correct name, use the timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates view). You can then use the name to modify it in the same way as any other hypertable.
psqlprompt, query
timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates:SELECT view_name, format('%I.%I', materialization_hypertable_schema,materialization_hypertable_name) AS materialization_hypertableFROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates;
Locate the name of the hypertable you want to adjust in the results of the query. The results look like this:view_name | materialization_hypertable---------------------------+---------------------------------------------------conditions_summary_hourly | _timescaledb_internal._materialized_hypertable_30conditions_summary_daily | _timescaledb_internal._materialized_hypertable_31(2 rows)
