To save on storage costs, you use hypercore to downsample historical data stored in continuous aggregates. After you enable columnstore on a MATERIALIZED VIEW, you set a columnstore policy. This policy defines the intervals when chunks in a continuous aggregate are compressed as they are converted from the rowstore to the columnstore.

Columnstore works in the same way on hypertables and continuous aggregates. When you enable columnstore with no other options, your data is segmented by the groupby columns in the continuous aggregate, and ordered by the time column. Real-time aggregation is disabled by default.

Since TimescaleDB v2.20.0 For the old API, see Compress continuous aggregates.

Configure columnstore on continuous aggregates

For an existing continuous aggregate:

  1. Enable columnstore on a continuous aggregate

    To enable the columnstore compression on a continuous aggregate, set timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true when you alter the view:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW <cagg_name> set (timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true);

    To disable the columnstore compression, set timescaledb.enable_columnstore = false:

  2. Set columnstore policies on the continuous aggregate

    Before you set up a columnstore policy on a continuous aggregate, you first set the refresh policy. To prevent refresh policies from failing, you set the columnstore policy interval so that actively refreshed regions are not compressed. For example:

    1. Set the refresh policy

      SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('<cagg_name>',
        start_offset => INTERVAL '30 days',
        end_offset => INTERVAL '1 day',
        schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');

    2. Set the columnstore policy

      For this refresh policy, the after parameter must be greater than the value of start_offset in the refresh policy:

      CALL add_columnstore_policy('<cagg_name>', after => INTERVAL '45 days');

