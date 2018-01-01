Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

To save on storage costs, you use hypercore to downsample historical data stored in continuous aggregates. After you enable columnstore on a MATERIALIZED VIEW , you set a columnstore policy. This policy defines the intervals when chunks in a continuous aggregate are compressed as they are converted from the rowstore to the columnstore.

Columnstore works in the same way on hypertables and continuous aggregates. When you enable columnstore with no other options, your data is segmented by the groupby columns in the continuous aggregate, and ordered by the time column. Real-time aggregation is disabled by default.

Compress continuous aggregates

For an existing continuous aggregate: