Functions that depend on a local timezone setting inside a continuous aggregate are not supported. You cannot adjust to a local time because the timezone setting changes from user to user.

To manage this, you can use explicit timezones in the view definition. Alternatively, you can create your own custom aggregation scheme for tables that use an integer time column.

The most common method of working with timezones is to declare an explicit timezone in the view query.

At the psql prompt, create the view and declare the timezone: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW device_summary WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , observation_time ) AS bucket , min ( observation_time AT TIME ZONE 'EST' ) AS min_time , device_id , avg ( metric ) AS metric_avg , max ( metric ) - min ( metric ) AS metric_spread FROM device_readings GROUP BY bucket , device_id ; Copy Alternatively, you can cast to a timestamp after the view using SELECT : SELECT min_time:: timestamp FROM device_summary ; Copy

Date and time is usually expressed as year-month-day and hours:minutes:seconds. Most TimescaleDB databases use a date/time-type column to express the date and time. However, in some cases, you might need to convert these common time and date formats to a format that uses an integer. The most common integer time is Unix epoch time, which is the number of seconds since the Unix epoch of 1970-01-01, but other types of integer-based time formats are possible.

These examples use a hypertable called devices that contains CPU and disk usage information. The devices measure time using the Unix epoch.

To create a hypertable that uses an integer-based column as time, you need to provide the chunk time interval. In this case, each chunk is 10 minutes.

At the psql prompt, create a hypertable and define the integer-based time column and chunk time interval: CREATE TABLE devices ( time BIGINT , cpu_usage INTEGER , disk_usage INTEGER , PRIMARY KEY ( time ) ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . partition_column = 'time' , tsdb . chunk_interval = '10' ) ; Copy For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set partition_column to a time column. If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1 , to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call [add_columnstore_policy] after you call CREATE TABLE If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a Postgres relational table , then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.

To define a continuous aggregate on a hypertable that uses integer-based time, you need to have a function to get the current time in the correct format, and set it for the hypertable. You can do this with the set_integer_now_func function. It can be defined as a regular Postgres function, but needs to be STABLE , take no arguments, and return an integer value of the same type as the time column in the table. When you have set up the time-handling, you can create the continuous aggregate.