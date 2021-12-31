time_bucket_gapfill() functionsCommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Introduction
Aggregate data by time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data.
time_bucket_gapfill works similarly to
time_bucket, but adds
gapfilling capabilities. The other functions in this group must be used in the
same query as
time_bucket_gapfill. They control how missing values are treated.
Important
time_bucket_gapfill must be used as a top-level expression in a query or
subquery. You cannot, for example, nest
time_bucket_gapfill in another
function (such as
round(time_bucket_gapfill(...))), or cast the result of the
gapfilling call. If you need to cast, you can use
time_bucket_gapfill in a
subquery, and let the outer query do the type cast.
Bucket
- time_bucket_gapfill
- Bucket rows by time interval while filling gaps in data
Interpolator
- interpolate
- Fill in missing values by linear interpolation
- locf
- Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward
time_bucket_gapfill(bucket_width INTERVAL | INTEGER,time TIMESTAMPTZ | INTEGER,[, timezone TEXT][, start TIMESTAMPTZ | INTEGER][, finish TIMESTAMPTZ | INTEGER]) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Group data into buckets based on time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data. If you don't provide a gapfilling algorithm, such as
locf or
interpolate, gaps are left as
NULL in the returned data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
bucket_width
INTERVAL,
INTEGER
|A Postgres time interval to specify the length of each bucket. For example, use
1 day to get daily buckets. Use
INTEGER only if your time column is integer-based.
time
TIMESTAMPTZ,
INTEGER
|The timestamp on which to base the bucket
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
timezone
TEXT
|The timezone to use for bucketing. For example,
Europe/Berlin. Available in TimescaleDB 2.9 or later. Does not work for integer-based time. If you have an untyped
start or
finish argument and a
timezone argument, you might run into a problem where you are not passing your arguments for the parameter that you expect. To solve this, either name your arguments or explicitly type cast them.
start
TIMESTAMPTZ,
INTEGER
|The start of the period to gapfill. Values before
start are passed through, but no gapfilling is performed. Use
INTEGER only if your time column is integer-based. Best practice is to use the
WHERE clause. Specifying
start is legacy. The
WHERE is more performant, because the query planner can filter out chunks by constraint exclusion.
finish
TIMESTAMPTZ,
INTEGER
|The end of the period to gapfill. Values after
finish are passed through, but no gapfilling is performed. Use
INTEGER only if your time column is integer-based. Best practice is to use the
WHERE clause. Specifying
finish is legacy. The
WHERE is more performant, because the query planner can filter out chunks by constraint exclusion.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
time_bucket_gapfill
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start time of the time bucket.
interpolate(value SMALLINT | INTEGER | BIGINT | REAL | DOUBLE PRECISION[, prev EXPRESSION][, next EXPRESSION]) RETURNS SMALLINT | INTEGER | BIGINT | REAL | DOUBLE PRECISION
Fill in missing values by linear interpolation. Use in the same query as
time_bucket_gapfill.
interpolate cannot be nested inside another function call.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
SMALLINT,
INTEGER,
BIGINT,
REAL,
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value to interpolate
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
EXPRESSION
|If no previous value is available for gapfilling, use the
prev lookup expression to get a previous value. For example, you can use
prev to fill in the first bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return a
(time, value) tuple with types corresponding to the bucketed times and values.
next
EXPRESSION
|If no next value is available for gapfilling, use the
next lookup expression to get a next value. For example, you can use
next to fill in the last bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return a
(time, value) tuple with types corresponding to the bucketed times and values.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolate
SMALLINT,
INTEGER,
BIGINT,
REAL,
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The gapfilled value. The return type is the type of
value.
locf(value ANY ELEMENT[, prev EXPRESSION][, treat_null_as_missing BOOLEAN]) RETURNS ANY ELEMENT
Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward. Use in the same query as
time_bucket_gapfill.
locf cannot be nested inside another function call.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
ANY ELEMENT
|The value to carry forward
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
EXPRESSION
|If no previous value is available for gapfilling, use the
prev lookup expression to get a previous value. For example, you can use
prev to fill in the first bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return just a value (not a tuple as expected by the
interpolate function) with the same type as the
value parameter.
treat_null_as_missing
BOOLEAN
|When
true,
NULL values are ignored, and only non-
NULL values are carried forward.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
locf
ANY ELEMENT
|The gapfilled value. The return type is the type of
value.
Get the daily average metric value. Use
time_bucket_gapfill without specifying
a gapfilling algorithm. This leaves the missing values as
NULL:
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,avg(value) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.3882675259864852022-01-06 00:00:00+00 |2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.091724242617652022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.534987078200272022-01-02 00:00:00+00 |2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |(10 rows)
Get the daily average metric value. Use
locf to carry the last value forward
if a value is missing. Note that
avg is nested inside
locf, and not the
other way around.
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,locf(avg(value)) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.3882675259864852022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.091724242617652022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.534987078200272022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |(10 rows)
Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional
prev argument to
locf
to fill gaps at the beginning of the queried time range. Note that the
prev expression returns just a value to fill the gap with. This is sufficient since the value is just carried forward and not further processed.
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,locf(avg(value),(SELECT valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzORDER BY time ASCLIMIT 1)) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.3882675259864852022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.091724242617652022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.534987078200272022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975(10 rows)
Get the daily average metric value. Use
interpolate to linearly interpolate
the value if it is missing. Note that
avg is nested inside
interpolate.
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,interpolate(avg(value)) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.3882675259864852022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.322894080385882022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.091724242617652022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.534987078200272022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.1895935461800142022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |(10 rows)
Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional
prev and
next
arguments to
interpolate to extrapolate the missing values starting and ending the queried time range. Note that the
prev and
next expressions each return a tuple with time and value. The time is necessary to compute the missing values correctly.
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,interpolate(avg(value),(SELECT (time, value)FROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzORDER BY time ASCLIMIT 1),(SELECT (time, value)FROM metricsWHERE time < '2021-12-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzORDER BY time DESCLIMIT 1)) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.612931559931082022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.3882675259864852022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.322894080385882022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.2575206347852662022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.091724242617652022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.534987078200272022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.1895935461800142022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.844200014159752021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975(10 rows)
Get the daily average metric value, using
Europe/Berlin as the timezone. Note
that daily time buckets now start at
23:00 UTC, which is equivalent to
midnight in Berlin for the selected dates:
SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time, 'Europe/Berlin') AS day,interpolate(avg(value)) as valueFROM metricsWHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptzAND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptzGROUP BY dayORDER BY day desc;
day | value-----------------------+--------------------2022-01-09 23:00:00+00 |2022-01-08 23:00:00+00 | 48.650791279137032022-01-07 23:00:00+00 | 47.318477770991542022-01-06 23:00:00+00 | 55.988457403438592022-01-05 23:00:00+00 | 55.616674017771082022-01-04 23:00:00+00 | 58.741155745220122022-01-03 23:00:00+00 | 45.779936359882732022-01-02 23:00:00+00 | 41.786899234532022022-01-01 23:00:00+00 | 24.3243134777439742021-12-31 23:00:00+00 | 48.866803776612612021-12-30 23:00:00+00 |(11 rows)
