time_bucket_gapfill must be used as a top-level expression in a query or subquery. You cannot, for example, nest time_bucket_gapfill in another function (such as round(time_bucket_gapfill(...)) ), or cast the result of the gapfilling call. If you need to cast, you can use time_bucket_gapfill in a subquery, and let the outer query do the type cast.

time_bucket_gapfill works similarly to time_bucket , but adds gapfilling capabilities. The other functions in this group must be used in the same query as time_bucket_gapfill . They control how missing values are treated.

Aggregate data by time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data.

Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward

Bucket rows by time interval while filling gaps in data

Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward. Use in the same query as time_bucket_gapfill . locf cannot be nested inside another function call.

Fill in missing values by linear interpolation. Use in the same query as time_bucket_gapfill . interpolate cannot be nested inside another function call.

Group data into buckets based on time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data. If you don't provide a gapfilling algorithm, such as locf or interpolate , gaps are left as NULL in the returned data.

Get the daily average metric value. Use time_bucket_gapfill without specifying a gapfilling algorithm. This leaves the missing values as NULL :

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS day , avg ( value ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows) Copy

Get the daily average metric value. Use locf to carry the last value forward if a value is missing. Note that avg is nested inside locf , and not the other way around.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS day , locf ( avg ( value ) ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows) Copy

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev argument to locf to fill gaps at the beginning of the queried time range. Note that the prev expression returns just a value to fill the gap with. This is sufficient since the value is just carried forward and not further processed.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS day , locf ( avg ( value ) , ( SELECT value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz ORDER BY time ASC LIMIT 1 ) ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 (10 rows) Copy

Get the daily average metric value. Use interpolate to linearly interpolate the value if it is missing. Note that avg is nested inside interpolate .

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS day , interpolate ( avg ( value ) ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.32289408038588 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows) Copy

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev and next arguments to interpolate to extrapolate the missing values starting and ending the queried time range. Note that the prev and next expressions each return a tuple with time and value. The time is necessary to compute the missing values correctly.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS day , interpolate ( avg ( value ) , ( SELECT ( time , value ) FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz ORDER BY time ASC LIMIT 1 ) , ( SELECT ( time , value ) FROM metrics WHERE time < '2021-12-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1 ) ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.32289408038588 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 (10 rows) Copy

Get the daily average metric value, using Europe/Berlin as the timezone. Note that daily time buckets now start at 23:00 UTC , which is equivalent to midnight in Berlin for the selected dates:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time , 'Europe/Berlin' ) AS day , interpolate ( avg ( value ) ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' ::timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' ::timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ; Copy