TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Given a series of timestamped heartbeats and a liveness interval, determine the overall liveness of a system. This aggregate can be used to report total uptime or downtime as well as report the time ranges where the system was live or dead.

It's also possible to combine multiple heartbeat aggregates to determine the overall health of a service. For example, the heartbeat aggregates from a primary and standby server could be combined to see if there was ever a window where both machines were down at the same time.

