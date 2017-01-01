Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Get the list of chunks associated with a hypertable.

Function accepts the following required and optional arguments. These arguments have the same semantics as the drop_chunks function.

Get the list of all chunks associated with a table: SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' ) ; Copy

For hypertables with mixed-case names, include double quotes within the string literal: SELECT show_chunks ( '"MyMixedCaseTable"' ) ; Copy

Or with schema qualification: SELECT show_chunks ( 'public."MyMixedCaseTable"' ) ; Copy

Get all chunks from the hypertable called conditions that are older than 3 months: SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' , older_than = > INTERVAL '3 months' ) ; Copy

Get all chunks from the hypertable called conditions created earlier than 3 months before: SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' , created_before = > INTERVAL '3 months' ) ; Copy

Get all chunks from the hypertable conditions created in the previous month: SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' , created_after = > INTERVAL '1 month' ) ; Copy

Get all chunks from the hypertable conditions created before 2017: SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' , older_than = > DATE '2017-01-01' ) ; Copy

Name Type Required Description relation REGCLASS ✔ Hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to select chunks. older_than ANY ✖ Specification of cut-off point where any chunks older than this timestamp should be shown. newer_than ANY ✖ Specification of cut-off point where any chunks newer than this timestamp should be shown. created_before ANY ✖ Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created before this timestamp should be shown. created_after ANY ✖ Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created after this timestamp should be shown.

The older_than and newer_than parameters can be specified in two ways:

interval type: The cut-off point is computed as now() - older_than and similarly now() - newer_than . An error is returned if an INTERVAL is supplied and the time column is not one of a TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE.

timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a TIMESTAMP / TIMESTAMPTZ / DATE or as a SMALLINT / INT / BIGINT. The choice of timestamp or integer must follow the type of the hypertable's time column.

The created_before and created_after parameters can be specified in two ways:

interval type: The cut-off point is computed as now() - created_before and similarly now() - created_after . This uses the chunk creation time for the filtering.

timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a TIMESTAMP / TIMESTAMPTZ / DATE or as a SMALLINT / INT / BIGINT . The choice of integer value must follow the type of the hypertable's partitioning column. Otherwise the chunk creation time is used for the filtering.

When both older_than and newer_than arguments are used, the function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For example, specifying newer_than => 4 months and older_than => 3 months shows all chunks between 3 and 4 months old. Similarly, specifying newer_than => '2017-01-01' and older_than => '2017-02-01' shows all chunks between '2017-01-01' and '2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.

When both created_before and created_after arguments are used, the function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For example, specifying created_after => 4 months and created_before => 3 months shows all chunks created between 3 and 4 months from now. Similarly, specifying created_after => '2017-01-01' and created_before => '2017-02-01' shows all chunks created between '2017-01-01' and '2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.