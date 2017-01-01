Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get the list of chunks associated with a hypertable.
Function accepts the following required and optional arguments. These arguments
have the same semantics as the
drop_chunks function.
Get the list of all chunks associated with a table:SELECT show_chunks('conditions');
For hypertables with mixed-case names, include double quotes within the string literal:SELECT show_chunks('"MyMixedCaseTable"');
Or with schema qualification:SELECT show_chunks('public."MyMixedCaseTable"');
Get all chunks from the hypertable called
conditionsthat are older than 3 months:SELECT show_chunks('conditions', older_than => INTERVAL '3 months');
Get all chunks from the hypertable called
conditionscreated earlier than 3 months before:SELECT show_chunks('conditions', created_before => INTERVAL '3 months');
Get all chunks from the hypertable
conditionscreated in the previous month:SELECT show_chunks('conditions', created_after => INTERVAL '1 month');
Get all chunks from the hypertable
conditionscreated before 2017:SELECT show_chunks('conditions', older_than => DATE '2017-01-01');
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|✔
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to select chunks.
older_than
|ANY
|✖
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks older than this timestamp should be shown.
newer_than
|ANY
|✖
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks newer than this timestamp should be shown.
created_before
|ANY
|✖
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created before this timestamp should be shown.
created_after
|ANY
|✖
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created after this timestamp should be shown.
The
older_than and
newer_than parameters can be specified in two ways:
interval type: The cut-off point is computed as
now() - older_thanand similarly
now() - newer_than. An error is returned if an INTERVAL is supplied and the time column is not one of a TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE.
timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a TIMESTAMP / TIMESTAMPTZ / DATE or as a SMALLINT / INT / BIGINT. The choice of timestamp or integer must follow the type of the hypertable's time column.
The
created_before and
created_after parameters can be specified in two ways:
interval type: The cut-off point is computed as
now() - created_beforeand similarly
now() - created_after. This uses the chunk creation time for the filtering.
timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a
TIMESTAMP/
TIMESTAMPTZ/
DATEor as a
SMALLINT/
INT/
BIGINT. The choice of integer value must follow the type of the hypertable's partitioning column. Otherwise the chunk creation time is used for the filtering.
When both
older_than and
newer_than arguments are used, the
function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For
example, specifying
newer_than => 4 months and
older_than => 3
months shows all chunks between 3 and 4 months old.
Similarly, specifying
newer_than => '2017-01-01' and
older_than
=> '2017-02-01' shows all chunks between '2017-01-01' and
'2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an
overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.
When both
created_before and
created_after arguments are used, the
function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For
example, specifying
created_after=> 4 months
andcreated_before
=> 3
months shows all chunks created between 3 and 4 months from now.
Similarly, specifying
created_after=> '2017-01-01'
andcreated_before
=> '2017-02-01' shows all chunks created between '2017-01-01' and
'2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an
overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.
Note
The
created_before/
created_after parameters cannot be used together with
older_than/
newer_than.
