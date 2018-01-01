Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Get the total disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate, that is, the sum of the size for the table itself including chunks, any indexes on the table, and any toast tables. The size is reported in bytes. This is equivalent to computing the sum of total_bytes column from the output of hypertable_detailed_size function.

Note When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Get the size information for a hypertable.

SELECT hypertable_size ( 'devices' ) ; hypertable_size 73728 Copy

Get the size information for all hypertables.

SELECT hypertable_name , hypertable_size ( format ( '%I.%I' , hypertable_schema , hypertable_name ) ::regclass ) FROM timescaledb_information . hypertables ; Copy

Get the size information for a continuous aggregate.

SELECT hypertable_size ( 'device_stats_15m' ) ; hypertable_size 73728 Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable or continuous aggregate to show size of.

Name Type Description hypertable_size BIGINT Total disk space used by the specified hypertable, including all indexes and TOAST data