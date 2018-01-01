Latest

timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates

Get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates.

Samples

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates;


-[ RECORD 1 ]---------------------+-------------------------------------------------
hypertable_schema                 | public
hypertable_name                   | foo
view_schema                       | public 
view_name                         | contagg_view
view_owner                        | postgres
materialized_only                 | f
compression_enabled               | f
materialization_hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
materialization_hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
view_definition                   |  SELECT foo.a,                                  +
                                  |     COUNT(foo.b) AS countb                      +
                                  |    FROM foo                                     +
                                  |   GROUP BY (time_bucket('1 day', foo.a)), foo.a;
finalized                         | t

Available columns

NameTypeDescription
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_nameTEXTName of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
view_schemaTEXTSchema for continuous aggregate view
view_nameTEXTUser supplied name for continuous aggregate view
view_ownerTEXTOwner of the continuous aggregate view
materialized_onlyBOOLEANReturn only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view
compression_enabledBOOLEANIs compression enabled for the continuous aggregate view?
materialization_hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema of the underlying materialization table
materialization_hypertable_nameTEXTName of the underlying materialization table
view_definitionTEXTSELECT query for continuous aggregate view
finalizedBOOLEANWhether the continuous aggregate stores data in finalized or partial form. Since TimescaleDB 2.7, the default is finalized.

Keywords

continuous aggregates

