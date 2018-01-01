Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates.
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates;-[ RECORD 1 ]---------------------+-------------------------------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | fooview_schema | publicview_name | contagg_viewview_owner | postgresmaterialized_only | fcompression_enabled | fmaterialization_hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internalmaterialization_hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2view_definition | SELECT foo.a, +| COUNT(foo.b) AS countb +| FROM foo +| GROUP BY (time_bucket('1 day', foo.a)), foo.a;finalized | t
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Name of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
view_schema
|TEXT
|Schema for continuous aggregate view
view_name
|TEXT
|User supplied name for continuous aggregate view
view_owner
|TEXT
|Owner of the continuous aggregate view
materialized_only
|BOOLEAN
|Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view
compression_enabled
|BOOLEAN
|Is compression enabled for the continuous aggregate view?
materialization_hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the underlying materialization table
materialization_hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Name of the underlying materialization table
view_definition
|TEXT
SELECT query for continuous aggregate view
finalized
|BOOLEAN
|Whether the continuous aggregate stores data in finalized or partial form. Since TimescaleDB 2.7, the default is finalized.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.
Previoustimescaledb_information.chunk_compression_settingsNexttimescaledb_information.compression_settings