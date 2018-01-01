Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
TimescaleDB uses approximation algorithms to calculate a percentile without
requiring all of the data. This also makes them more compatible with continuous
aggregates. By default, TimescaleDB uses
uddsketch, but you can also choose to
use
tdigest. This section describes the different methods, and helps you to
decide which one you should use.
uddsketch is the default algorithm. It uses exponentially sized buckets to
guarantee the approximation falls within a known error range, relative to the
true discrete percentile. This algorithm offers the ability to tune the size and
maximum error target of the sketch.
tdigest buckets data more aggressively toward the center of the quantile
range, giving it greater accuracy at the tails of the range, around 0.001 or
0.995.
Each algorithm has different features, which can make one better than another depending on your use case. Here are some of the differences to consider when choosing an algorithm:
Before you begin, it is important to understand that the formal definition for
a percentile is imprecise, and there are different methods for determining what
the true percentile actually is. In Postgres, given a target percentile
p,
percentile_disc returns the smallest element of a set, so
that
p percent of the set is less than that element. However,
percentile_cont returns an interpolated value between the two
nearest matches for
p. In practice, the difference between these methods is
very small but, if it matters to your use case, keep in mind that
tdigest
approximates the continuous percentile, while
uddsketch provides an estimate
of the discrete value.
Think about the types of percentiles you're most interested in.
tdigest is
optimized for more accurate estimates at the extremes, and less accurate
estimates near the median. If your workflow involves estimating ninety-ninth
percentiles, then choose
tdigest. If you're more concerned about getting
highly accurate median estimates, choose
uddsketch.
The algorithms differ in the way they estimate data.
uddsketch has a stable
bucketing function, so it always returns the same percentile estimate for
the same underlying data, regardless of how it is ordered or re-aggregated. On
the other hand,
tdigest builds up incremental buckets based on the average of
nearby points, which can result in some subtle differences in estimates based on
the same data unless the order and batching of the aggregation is strictly
controlled, which is sometimes difficult to do in Postgres. If stable
estimates are important to you, choose
uddsketch.
Calculating precise error bars for
tdigest can be difficult, especially when
merging multiple sub-digests into a larger one. This can occur through summary
aggregation, or parallelization of the normal point aggregate. If you need to
tightly characterize your errors, choose
uddsketch. However, because
uddsketch uses exponential bucketing to provide a guaranteed relative error,
it can cause some wildly varying absolute errors if the dataset covers a large
range. For example, if the data is evenly distributed over the range
[1,100],
estimates at the high end of the percentile range have about 100 times the
absolute error of those at the low end of the range. This gets much more extreme
if the data range is
[0,100]. If having a stable absolute error is important to
your use case, choose
tdigest.
While both algorithms are likely to get smaller and faster with future
optimizations,
uddsketch generally requires a smaller memory footprint than
tdigest, and a correspondingly smaller disk footprint for any continuous
aggregates. Regardless of the algorithm you choose, the best way to improve the
accuracy of your percentile estimates is to increase the number of buckets,
which is simpler to do with
uddsketch. If your use case does not get a clear
benefit from using
tdigest, the default
uddsketch is your best choice.
For some more technical details and usage examples of the different algorithms, see the developer documentation for uddsketch and tdigest.
