TimescaleDB uses approximation algorithms to calculate a percentile without requiring all of the data. This also makes them more compatible with continuous aggregates.

By default, TimescaleDB Toolkit uses uddsketch , but you can also choose to use tdigest . For more information about these algorithms, see the advanced aggregation methods documentation.

In this procedure, we use an example table called response_times that contains information about how long a server takes to respond to API calls.

Running an approximate percentage query At the psql prompt, create a continuous aggregate that computes the daily aggregates: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW response_times_daily WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , ts ) as bucket , percentile_agg ( response_time_ms ) FROM response_times GROUP BY 1 ; Copy Re-aggregate the aggregate to get the last 30 days, and look for the ninety-fifth percentile: SELECT approx_percentile ( 0.95 , percentile_agg ) as threshold FROM response_times_daily WHERE bucket >= time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , now ( ) - '30 days' :: interval ) ; Copy You can also create an alert: WITH t as ( SELECT approx_percentile ( 0.95 , percentile_agg ( percentile_agg ) ) as threshold FROM response_times_daily WHERE bucket >= time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , now ( ) - '30 days' :: interval ) ) SELECT count ( * ) FROM response_times WHERE ts > now ( ) - '1 minute' :: interval AND response_time_ms > ( SELECT threshold FROM t ) ; Copy

For more information about percentile approximation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.