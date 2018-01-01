LatestHyperfunctions

Approximate percentiles

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

TimescaleDB uses approximation algorithms to calculate a percentile without requiring all of the data. This also makes them more compatible with continuous aggregates.

By default, TimescaleDB Toolkit uses uddsketch, but you can also choose to use tdigest. For more information about these algorithms, see the advanced aggregation methods documentation.

Run an approximate percentage query

In this procedure, we use an example table called response_times that contains information about how long a server takes to respond to API calls.

Running an approximate percentage query

  1. At the psql prompt, create a continuous aggregate that computes the daily aggregates:

    CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW response_times_daily
    WITH (timescaledb.continuous)
    AS SELECT
      time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as bucket,
      percentile_agg(response_time_ms)
    FROM response_times
    GROUP BY 1;

  2. Re-aggregate the aggregate to get the last 30 days, and look for the ninety-fifth percentile:

    SELECT approx_percentile(0.95, percentile_agg) as threshold
    FROM response_times_daily
    WHERE bucket >= time_bucket('1 day'::interval, now() - '30 days'::interval);

  3. You can also create an alert:

    WITH t as (SELECT approx_percentile(0.95, percentile_agg(percentile_agg)) as threshold
    FROM response_times_daily
    WHERE bucket >= time_bucket('1 day'::interval, now() - '30 days'::interval))
    

    SELECT count(*)
    FROM response_times
    WHERE ts > now()- '1 minute'::interval
    AND response_time_ms > (SELECT threshold FROM t);

For more information about percentile approximation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.

Keywords

hyperfunctionsToolkitpercentiles

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousPercentile approximationNextAdvanced aggregation methods

Related Content

Percentile approximation advanced aggregation methods
TimescaleDB uses uddsketch and tdigest to approximate percentiles on large datasets. Learn the difference between the two, to make the right choice for your analytical queries
Percentile approximation
Calculating percentiles on a large dataset requires a lot of resources. TimescaleDB solves this problem by providing an approximation without requiring all the data. Learn how percentile approximation works for your data
Hyperfunctions
The ultimate tool for running real-time analytics workloads, TimescaleDB hyperfunctions make sure you get what you need with near-zero latency and zero complexity
Statistical aggregation
TimescaleDB provides common statistical aggregates in a proprietary form, to make it easier to work with them. See how they work and how to use them in your service
Heartbeat aggregation
Heartbeat aggregation helps analyze intermittent or irregular time-series data, especially with multiple sources or event-driven updates. Learn how to use heartbeat aggregation in TimescaleDB
Function pipelines
TimescaleDB function pipelines improve the experience of writing data analysis queries in Postgres and SQL. Learn how to use function pipelines for real-time analytics and other queries