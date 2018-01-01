move_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
TimescaleDB allows you to move data and indexes to different tablespaces. This allows you to move data to more cost-effective storage as it ages.
The
move_chunk function acts like a combination of the
Postgres CLUSTER command and
Postgres ALTER TABLE...SET TABLESPACE commands. Unlike
these Postgres commands, however, the
move_chunk function uses lower lock
levels so that the chunk and hypertable are able to be read for most of the
process. This comes at a cost of slightly higher disk usage during the
operation. For a more detailed discussion of this capability, see the
documentation on managing storage with tablespaces.
Note
You must be logged in as a super user, such as the
postgres user,
to use the
move_chunk() call.
SELECT move_chunk(chunk => '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_4_chunk',destination_tablespace => 'tablespace_2',index_destination_tablespace => 'tablespace_3',reorder_index => 'conditions_device_id_time_idx',verbose => TRUE);
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of chunk to be moved
destination_tablespace
|NAME
|Target tablespace for chunk being moved
index_destination_tablespace
|NAME
|Target tablespace for index associated with the chunk you are moving
|Name
|Type
|Description
reorder_index
|REGCLASS
|The name of the index (on either the hypertable or chunk) to order by
verbose
|BOOLEAN
|Setting to true displays messages about the progress of the move_chunk command. Defaults to false.
Keywords
