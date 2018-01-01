Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB allows you to move data and indexes to different tablespaces. This allows you to move data to more cost-effective storage as it ages.

The move_chunk function acts like a combination of the Postgres CLUSTER command and Postgres ALTER TABLE...SET TABLESPACE commands. Unlike these Postgres commands, however, the move_chunk function uses lower lock levels so that the chunk and hypertable are able to be read for most of the process. This comes at a cost of slightly higher disk usage during the operation. For a more detailed discussion of this capability, see the documentation on managing storage with tablespaces.

Note You must be logged in as a super user, such as the postgres user, to use the move_chunk() call.

SELECT move_chunk ( chunk = > '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_4_chunk' , destination_tablespace = > 'tablespace_2' , index_destination_tablespace = > 'tablespace_3' , reorder_index = > 'conditions_device_id_time_idx' , verbose = > TRUE ) ; Copy

Name Type Description chunk REGCLASS Name of chunk to be moved destination_tablespace NAME Target tablespace for chunk being moved index_destination_tablespace NAME Target tablespace for index associated with the chunk you are moving