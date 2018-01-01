Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Creates a same-named marker record, for example restore point , in the write-ahead logs of all nodes in a multi-node TimescaleDB cluster.

The restore point can be used as a recovery target on each node, ensuring the entire multi-node cluster can be restored to a consistent state. The function returns the write-ahead log locations for all nodes where the marker record was written.

This function is similar to the Postgres function pg_create_restore_point , but it has been modified to work with a distributed database.

This function can only be run on the access node, and requires superuser privileges.

Name Description name The restore point name

Column Type Description node_name NAME Node name, or NULL for access node node_type TEXT Node type name: access_node or data_node restore_point PG_LSN Restore point log sequence number

An error is given if:

The restore point name is more than 64 characters

is more than 64 characters A recovery is in progress

The current WAL level is not set to replica or logical

or The current user is not a superuser

The current server is not the access node

TimescaleDB's 2PC transactions are not enabled

This example create a restore point called pitr across three data nodes and the access node: