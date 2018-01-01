Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
Creates a same-named marker record, for example
restore point, in the
write-ahead logs of all nodes in a multi-node TimescaleDB cluster.
The restore point can be used as a recovery target on each node, ensuring the entire multi-node cluster can be restored to a consistent state. The function returns the write-ahead log locations for all nodes where the marker record was written.
This function is similar to the Postgres function
pg_create_restore_point, but it has been modified
to work with a distributed database.
This function can only be run on the access node, and requires superuser privileges.
|Name
|Description
name
|The restore point name
|Column
|Type
|Description
node_name
|NAME
|Node name, or
NULL for access node
node_type
|TEXT
|Node type name:
access_node or
data_node
restore_point
|PG_LSN
|Restore point log sequence number
An error is given if:
- The restore point
nameis more than 64 characters
- A recovery is in progress
- The current WAL level is not set to
replicaor
logical
- The current user is not a superuser
- The current server is not the access node
- TimescaleDB's 2PC transactions are not enabled
This example create a restore point called
pitr across three data nodes and
the access node:
SELECT * FROM create_distributed_restore_point('pitr');node_name | node_type | restore_point-----------+-------------+---------------| access_node | 0/3694A30dn1 | data_node | 0/3694A98dn2 | data_node | 0/3694B00dn3 | data_node | 0/3694B68(4 rows)
