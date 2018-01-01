Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
delete_data_node()
This function is executed on an access node to remove a data
node from the local database. As part of the deletion, the data node
is detached from all hypertables that are using it, if permissions
and data integrity requirements are satisfied. For more information,
see
detach_data_node.
Deleting a data node is strictly a local operation; the data node itself is not affected and the corresponding remote database on the data node is left intact, including all its data. The operation is local to ensure it can complete even if the remote data node is not responding and to avoid unintentional data loss on the data node.
Note
It is not possible to use
add_data_node to add the
same data node again without first deleting the database on the data
node or using another database. This is to prevent adding a data node
that was previously part of the same or another distributed database
but is no longer synchronized.
An error is generated if the data node cannot be detached from all attached hypertables.
|Name
|Type
|Description
node_name
|TEXT
|Name of the data node.
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Prevent error if the data node does not exist. Defaults to false.
force
|BOOLEAN
|Force removal of data nodes from hypertables unless that would result in data loss. Defaults to false.
repartition
|BOOLEAN
|Make the number of hash partitions equal to the new number of data nodes (if such partitioning exists). This ensures that the remaining data nodes are used evenly. Defaults to true.
A boolean indicating if the operation was successful or not.
To delete a data node named
dn1:
SELECT delete_data_node('dn1');
