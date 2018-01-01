Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Attach a data node to a hypertable. The data node should have been previously created using add_data_node .

When a distributed hypertable is created, by default it uses all available data nodes for the hypertable, but if a data node is added after a hypertable is created, the data node is not automatically used by existing distributed hypertables.

If you want a hypertable to use a data node that was created later, you must attach the data node to the hypertable using this function.

Name Description node_name Name of data node to attach hypertable Name of distributed hypertable to attach node to

Name Description if_not_attached Prevents error if the data node is already attached to the hypertable. A notice is printed that the data node is attached. Defaults to FALSE . repartition Change the partitioning configuration so that all the attached data nodes are used. Defaults to TRUE .

Column Description hypertable_id Hypertable id of the modified hypertable node_hypertable_id Hypertable id on the remote data node node_name Name of the attached data node

Attach a data node dn3 to a distributed hypertable conditions previously created with create_distributed_hypertable .

SELECT * FROM attach_data_node ( 'dn3' , 'conditions' ) ; hypertable_id | node_hypertable_id | node_name 5 | 3 | dn3 ( 1 row ) Copy