Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
attach_data_node()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Attach a data node to a hypertable. The data node should have been
previously created using
add_data_node.
When a distributed hypertable is created, by default it uses all available data nodes for the hypertable, but if a data node is added after a hypertable is created, the data node is not automatically used by existing distributed hypertables.
If you want a hypertable to use a data node that was created later, you must attach the data node to the hypertable using this function.
|Name
|Description
node_name
|Name of data node to attach
hypertable
|Name of distributed hypertable to attach node to
|Name
|Description
if_not_attached
|Prevents error if the data node is already attached to the hypertable. A notice is printed that the data node is attached. Defaults to
FALSE.
repartition
|Change the partitioning configuration so that all the attached data nodes are used. Defaults to
TRUE.
|Column
|Description
hypertable_id
|Hypertable id of the modified hypertable
node_hypertable_id
|Hypertable id on the remote data node
node_name
|Name of the attached data node
Attach a data node
dn3 to a distributed hypertable
conditions
previously created with
create_distributed_hypertable.
SELECT * FROM attach_data_node('dn3','conditions');hypertable_id | node_hypertable_id | node_name--------------+--------------------+-------------5 | 3 | dn3(1 row)
Tip
You must add a data node to your distributed database first
with
add_data_node first before attaching it.
