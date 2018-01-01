Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

attach_data_node()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

Attach a data node to a hypertable. The data node should have been previously created using add_data_node.

When a distributed hypertable is created, by default it uses all available data nodes for the hypertable, but if a data node is added after a hypertable is created, the data node is not automatically used by existing distributed hypertables.

If you want a hypertable to use a data node that was created later, you must attach the data node to the hypertable using this function.

Required arguments

NameDescription
node_nameName of data node to attach
hypertableName of distributed hypertable to attach node to

Optional arguments

NameDescription
if_not_attachedPrevents error if the data node is already attached to the hypertable. A notice is printed that the data node is attached. Defaults to FALSE.
repartitionChange the partitioning configuration so that all the attached data nodes are used. Defaults to TRUE.

Returns

ColumnDescription
hypertable_idHypertable id of the modified hypertable
node_hypertable_idHypertable id on the remote data node
node_nameName of the attached data node

Sample usage

Attach a data node dn3 to a distributed hypertable conditions previously created with create_distributed_hypertable.

SELECT * FROM attach_data_node('dn3','conditions');


hypertable_id | node_hypertable_id |  node_name
--------------+--------------------+-------------
            5 |                  3 | dn3


(1 row)
Tip

You must add a data node to your distributed database first with add_data_node first before attaching it.

Keywords

multi-nodedistributed hypertables

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousadd_data_nodeNextalter_data_node

Related Content

add_data_node()
Add a new data node to a multi-node cluster
alter_data_node()
Change the configuration of a data node
delete_data_node()
Remove a data node from a database and detach it from all hypertables
detach_data_node()
Detach a data node from one or all hypertables
distributed_exec()
Execute a procedure across all the data nodes of a multi-node cluster
copy_chunk()
Copy a chunk between data nodes in a distributed hypertable