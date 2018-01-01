Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
detach_data_node()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Detach a data node from one hypertable or from all hypertables.
Reasons for detaching a data node include:
- A data node should no longer be used by a hypertable and needs to be removed from all hypertables that use it
- You want to have fewer data nodes for a distributed hypertable to partition across
|Name
|Type
|Description
node_name
|TEXT
|Name of data node to detach from the distributed hypertable
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the distributed hypertable where the data node should be detached. If NULL, the data node is detached from all hypertables.
if_attached
|BOOLEAN
|Prevent error if the data node is not attached. Defaults to false.
force
|BOOLEAN
|Force detach of the data node even if that means that the replication factor is reduced below what was set. Note that it is never allowed to reduce the replication factor below 1 since that would cause data loss.
repartition
|BOOLEAN
|Make the number of hash partitions equal to the new number of data nodes (if such partitioning exists). This ensures that the remaining data nodes are used evenly. Defaults to true.
The number of hypertables the data node was detached from.
Detaching a node is not permitted:
- If it would result in data loss for the hypertable due to the data node containing chunks that are not replicated on other data nodes
- If it would result in under-replicated chunks for the distributed hypertable
(without the
forceargument)
Tip
Replication is currently experimental, and not a supported feature
Detaching a data node is under no circumstances possible if that would mean data loss for the hypertable. Nor is it possible to detach a data node, unless forced, if that would mean that the distributed hypertable would end up with under-replicated chunks.
The only safe way to detach a data node is to first safely delete any data on it or replicate it to another data node.
Detach data node
dn3 from
conditions:
SELECT detach_data_node('dn3', 'conditions');
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.