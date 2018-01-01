Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
You can copy or move a chunk to a new location within a multi-node environment. The operation happens over multiple transactions so, if it fails, it is manually cleaned up using this function. Without cleanup, the failed operation might hold a replication slot open, which in turn prevents storage from being reclaimed. The operation ID is logged in case of a failed copy or move operation and is required as input to the cleanup function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
operation_id
|NAME
|ID of the failed operation
Clean up a failed operation:
CALL timescaledb_experimental.cleanup_copy_chunk_operation('ts_copy_1_31');
Get a list of running copy or move operations:
SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_catalog.chunk_copy_operation;
