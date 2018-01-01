Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

cleanup_copy_chunk_operation()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema.

You can copy or move a chunk to a new location within a multi-node environment. The operation happens over multiple transactions so, if it fails, it is manually cleaned up using this function. Without cleanup, the failed operation might hold a replication slot open, which in turn prevents storage from being reclaimed. The operation ID is logged in case of a failed copy or move operation and is required as input to the cleanup function.

Warning

Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
operation_idNAMEID of the failed operation

Sample usage

Clean up a failed operation:

CALL timescaledb_experimental.cleanup_copy_chunk_operation('ts_copy_1_31');

Get a list of running copy or move operations:

SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_catalog.chunk_copy_operation;

Keywords

chunksmulti-nodedistributed hypertablesmovecopy

Related Content

copy_chunk()
Copy a chunk between data nodes in a distributed hypertable
move_chunk()
Move a chunk to a different data node in a multi-node cluster
move_chunk()
Move a chunk and its indexes to a different tablespace
add_data_node()
Add a new data node to a multi-node cluster
alter_data_node()
Change the configuration of a data node
attach_data_node()
Attach a data node to a distributed hypertable