Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

set_number_partitions()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

Sets the number of partitions (slices) of a space dimension on a hypertable. The new partitioning only affects new chunks.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable to update the number of partitions for.
number_partitionsINTEGERThe new number of partitions for the dimension. Must be greater than 0 and less than 32,768.

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
dimension_nameREGCLASSThe name of the space dimension to set the number of partitions for.

The dimension_name needs to be explicitly specified only if the hypertable has more than one space dimension. An error is thrown otherwise.

Sample usage

For a table with a single space dimension:

SELECT set_number_partitions('conditions', 2);

For a table with more than one space dimension:

SELECT set_number_partitions('conditions', 2, 'device_id');

Keywords

hypertablespartitions

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousdistributed_execNextset_replication_factor

Related Content

add_dimension()
Add a space-partitioning dimension to a hypertable
add_dimension()
Add a space-partitioning dimension to a hypertable
timescaledb_information.dimensions
Get information on the dimensions of hypertables
Troubleshooting hypertables
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hypertables
Troubleshooting distributed hypertables
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in distributed hypertables
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing