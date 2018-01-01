Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
set_number_partitions()
Sets the number of partitions (slices) of a space dimension on a hypertable. The new partitioning only affects new chunks.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to update the number of partitions for.
number_partitions
|INTEGER
|The new number of partitions for the dimension. Must be greater than 0 and less than 32,768.
dimension_name
|REGCLASS
|The name of the space dimension to set the number of partitions for.
The
dimension_name needs to be explicitly specified only if the
hypertable has more than one space dimension. An error is thrown
otherwise.
For a table with a single space dimension:
SELECT set_number_partitions('conditions', 2);
For a table with more than one space dimension:
SELECT set_number_partitions('conditions', 2, 'device_id');
Keywords
