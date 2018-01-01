Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Sets the number of partitions (slices) of a space dimension on a hypertable. The new partitioning only affects new chunks.

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable to update the number of partitions for. number_partitions INTEGER The new number of partitions for the dimension. Must be greater than 0 and less than 32,768.

Name Type Description dimension_name REGCLASS The name of the space dimension to set the number of partitions for.

The dimension_name needs to be explicitly specified only if the hypertable has more than one space dimension. An error is thrown otherwise.

For a table with a single space dimension:

SELECT set_number_partitions ( 'conditions' , 2 ) ; Copy

For a table with more than one space dimension: