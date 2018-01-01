Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Change the configuration of a data node that was originally set up with add_data_node on the access node.

Only users with certain privileges can alter data nodes. When you alter the connection details for a data node, make sure that the altered configuration is reachable and can be authenticated by the access node.

Name Description node_name Name for the data node

Name Description host Host name for the remote data node database Database name where remote hypertables are created. The default is the database name that was provided in add_data_node port Port to use on the remote data node. The default is the Postgres port that was provided in add_data_node available Configure availability of the remote data node. The default is true meaning that the data node is available for read/write queries

Column Description node_name Local name to use for the data node host Host name for the remote data node port Port for the remote data node database Database name used on the remote data node available Availability of the remote data node for read/write queries

An error is given if:

A remote data node with the provided node_name argument does not exist.

To alter a data node, you must have the correct permissions, or be the owner of the remote server. Additionally, you must have the USAGE privilege on the timescaledb_fdw foreign data wrapper.

To change the port number and host information for an existing data node dn1 :

SELECT alter_data_node ( 'dn1' , host = > 'dn1.example.com' , port = > 6999 ) ; Copy