Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
alter_data_node()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Change the configuration of a data node that was originally set up with
add_data_node on the access node.
Only users with certain privileges can alter data nodes. When you alter the connection details for a data node, make sure that the altered configuration is reachable and can be authenticated by the access node.
|Name
|Description
node_name
|Name for the data node
|Name
|Description
host
|Host name for the remote data node
database
|Database name where remote hypertables are created. The default is the database name that was provided in
add_data_node
port
|Port to use on the remote data node. The default is the Postgres port that was provided in
add_data_node
available
|Configure availability of the remote data node. The default is
true meaning that the data node is available for read/write queries
|Column
|Description
node_name
|Local name to use for the data node
host
|Host name for the remote data node
port
|Port for the remote data node
database
|Database name used on the remote data node
available
|Availability of the remote data node for read/write queries
An error is given if:
- A remote data node with the provided
node_nameargument does not exist.
To alter a data node, you must have the correct permissions, or be the owner of the remote server.
Additionally, you must have the
USAGE privilege on the
timescaledb_fdw foreign data
wrapper.
To change the port number and host information for an existing data node
dn1:
SELECT alter_data_node('dn1', host => 'dn1.example.com', port => 6999);
Data nodes are available for read/write queries by default. If the data node
becomes unavailable for some reason, the read/write query gives an error. This
API provides an optional argument,
available, to mark an existing data node
as available or unavailable for read/write queries. By marking a data node as
unavailable you can allow read/write queries to proceed in the cluster. For
more information, see the multi-node HA section
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.