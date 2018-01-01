Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Sets the replication factor of a distributed hypertable to the given value. Changing the replication factor does not affect the number of replicas for existing chunks. Chunks created after changing the replication factor are replicated in accordance with new value of the replication factor. If the replication factor cannot be satisfied, since the amount of attached data nodes is less than new replication factor, the command aborts with an error.

If existing chunks have less replicas than new value of the replication factor, the function prints a warning.

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Distributed hypertable to update the replication factor for. replication_factor INTEGER The new value of the replication factor. Must be greater than 0, and smaller than or equal to the number of attached data nodes.

An error is given if:

hypertable is not a distributed hypertable.

is not a distributed hypertable. replication_factor is less than 1 , which cannot be set on a distributed hypertable.

is less than , which cannot be set on a distributed hypertable. replication_factor is bigger than the number of attached data nodes.

If a bigger replication factor is desired, it is necessary to attach more data nodes by using attach_data_node.

Update the replication factor for a distributed hypertable to 2 :

SELECT set_replication_factor ( 'conditions' , 2 ) ; Copy

Example of the warning if any existing chunk of the distributed hypertable has less than 2 replicas:

WARNING: hypertable "conditions" is under-replicated DETAIL: Some chunks have less than 2 replicas. Copy

Example of providing too big of a replication factor for a hypertable with 2 attached data nodes: