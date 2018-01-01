TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Estimate the value at a given percentile, or the percentile rank of a given value, using the UddSketch algorithm. This estimation is more memory- and CPU-efficient than an exact calculation using Postgres's percentile_cont and percentile_disc functions.

uddsketch is one of two advanced percentile approximation aggregates provided in TimescaleDB Toolkit. It produces stable estimates within a guaranteed relative error.

The other advanced percentile approximation aggregate is tdigest , which is more accurate at extreme quantiles, but is somewhat dependent on input order.

If you aren't sure which aggregate to use, try the default percentile estimation method, percentile_agg . It uses the uddsketch algorithm with some sensible defaults.

For more information about percentile approximation algorithms, see the algorithms overview.

