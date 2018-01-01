Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
The
histogram() function represents the distribution of a set of
values as an array of equal-width buckets. It partitions the dataset
into a specified number of buckets (
nbuckets) ranging from the
inputted
min and
max values.
The return value is an array containing
nbuckets+2 buckets, with the
middle
nbuckets bins for values in the stated range, the first
bucket at the head of the array for values under the lower
min bound,
and the last bucket for values greater than or equal to the
max bound.
Each bucket is inclusive on its lower bound, and exclusive on its upper
bound. Therefore, values equal to the
min are included in the bucket
starting with
min, but values equal to the
max are in the last bucket.
A simple bucketing of device's battery levels from the
readings dataset:
SELECT device_id, histogram(battery_level, 20, 60, 5)FROM readingsGROUP BY device_idLIMIT 10;
The expected output:
device_id | histogram------------+------------------------------demo000000 | {0,0,0,7,215,206,572}demo000001 | {0,12,173,112,99,145,459}demo000002 | {0,0,187,167,68,229,349}demo000003 | {197,209,127,221,106,112,28}demo000004 | {0,0,0,0,0,39,961}demo000005 | {12,225,171,122,233,80,157}demo000006 | {0,78,176,170,8,40,528}demo000007 | {0,0,0,126,239,245,390}demo000008 | {0,0,311,345,116,228,0}demo000009 | {295,92,105,50,8,8,442}
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
|ANY VALUE
|A set of values to partition into a histogram
min
|NUMERIC
|The histogram's lower bound used in bucketing (inclusive)
max
|NUMERIC
|The histogram's upper bound used in bucketing (exclusive)
nbuckets
|INTEGER
|The integer value for the number of histogram buckets (partitions)
