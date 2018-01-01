view_name TEXT - ✖ The name of the continuous aggregate view to be altered.

timescaledb.materialized_only BOOLEAN true ✖ Enable real-time aggregation.

timescaledb.compress TEXT Disabled. ✖ Enable compression.

timescaledb.orderby TEXT Descending order on the time column in table_name . ✖ Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query.

timescaledb.compress_orderby TEXT Descending order on the time column in table_name . ✖ Set the order used by compression. Specified in the same way as the ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query.

timescaledb.segmentby TEXT No segementation by column. ✖ Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for table . An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate.

timescaledb.compress_segmentby TEXT No segementation by column. ✖ Set the list of columns used to segment the compressed data. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate.

column_name TEXT - ✖ Set the name of the column to order by or segment by.

timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval TEXT - ✖ Reduce the total number of compressed/columnstore chunks for table . If you set compress_chunk_time_interval , compressed/columnstore chunks are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call to decompress/convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings; timescaledb.compress / timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required.