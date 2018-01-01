Latest

ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW (Continuous Aggregate)

You use the ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW statement to modify some of the WITH clause options for a continuous aggregate view. You can only set the continuous and create_group_indexes options when you create a continuous aggregate. ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW also supports the following Postgres clauses on the continuous aggregate view:

  • RENAME TO: rename the continuous aggregate view
  • RENAME [COLUMN]: rename the continuous aggregate column
  • SET SCHEMA: set the new schema for the continuous aggregate view
  • SET TABLESPACE: move the materialization of the continuous aggregate view to the new tablespace
  • OWNER TO: set a new owner for the continuous aggregate view

Samples

  • Enable real-time aggregates for a continuous aggregate:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (timescaledb.materialized_only = false);

  • Enable hypercore for a continuous aggregate Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (
      timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true,
      timescaledb.segmentby = 'symbol' );

  • Rename a column for a continuous aggregate:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view RENAME COLUMN old_name TO new_name;

Arguments

The syntax is:

ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name> SET ( timescaledb.<argument> =  <value> [, ... ] )
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
view_nameTEXT-The name of the continuous aggregate view to be altered.
timescaledb.materialized_onlyBOOLEANtrueEnable real-time aggregation.
timescaledb.enable_columnstoreBOOLEANtrueSince TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Enable columnstore. Effectively the same as timescaledb.compress.
timescaledb.compressTEXTDisabled.Enable compression.
timescaledb.orderbyTEXTDescending order on the time column in table_name.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query.
timescaledb.compress_orderbyTEXTDescending order on the time column in table_name.Set the order used by compression. Specified in the same way as the ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query.
timescaledb.segmentbyTEXTNo segementation by column.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for table. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate.
timescaledb.compress_segmentbyTEXTNo segementation by column.Set the list of columns used to segment the compressed data. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate.
column_nameTEXT-Set the name of the column to order by or segment by.
timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_intervalTEXT-Reduce the total number of compressed/columnstore chunks for table. If you set compress_chunk_time_interval, compressed/columnstore chunks are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call to decompress/convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings; timescaledb.compress/timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required.
timescaledb.chunk_interval (formerly timescaledb.chunk_time_interval)INTERVAL10x the original hypertable.Set the chunk interval. Renamed in TimescaleDB V2.20.

Keywords

continuous aggregates

