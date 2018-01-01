ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW (Continuous Aggregate)CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
You use the
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW statement to modify some of the
WITH
clause options for a continuous aggregate view. You can only set the
continuous and
create_group_indexes options when you create a continuous aggregate.
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW also supports the following
Postgres clauses on the continuous aggregate view:
RENAME TO: rename the continuous aggregate view
RENAME [COLUMN]: rename the continuous aggregate column
SET SCHEMA: set the new schema for the continuous aggregate view
SET TABLESPACE: move the materialization of the continuous aggregate view to the new tablespace
OWNER TO: set a new owner for the continuous aggregate view
Enable real-time aggregates for a continuous aggregate:ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (timescaledb.materialized_only = false);
Enable hypercore for a continuous aggregate Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0:ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true,timescaledb.segmentby = 'symbol' );
Rename a column for a continuous aggregate:ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view RENAME COLUMN old_name TO new_name;
The syntax is:
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name> SET ( timescaledb.<argument> = <value> [, ... ] )
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
view_name
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|The name of the continuous aggregate view to be altered.
timescaledb.materialized_only
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Enable real-time aggregation.
timescaledb.enable_columnstore
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Enable columnstore. Effectively the same as
timescaledb.compress.
timescaledb.compress
|TEXT
|Disabled.
|✖
|Enable compression.
timescaledb.orderby
|TEXT
|Descending order on the time column in
table_name.
|✖
|Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an
ORDER BY clause in a
SELECT query.
timescaledb.compress_orderby
|TEXT
|Descending order on the time column in
table_name.
|✖
|Set the order used by compression. Specified in the same way as the
ORDER BY clause in a
SELECT query.
timescaledb.segmentby
|TEXT
|No segementation by column.
|✖
|Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for
table. An identifier representing the source of the data such as
device_id or
tags_id is usually a good candidate.
timescaledb.compress_segmentby
|TEXT
|No segementation by column.
|✖
|Set the list of columns used to segment the compressed data. An identifier representing the source of the data such as
device_id or
tags_id is usually a good candidate.
column_name
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|Set the name of the column to order by or segment by.
timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|Reduce the total number of compressed/columnstore chunks for
table. If you set
compress_chunk_time_interval, compressed/columnstore chunks are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within
chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call to decompress/convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call
compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings;
timescaledb.compress/
timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required.
timescaledb.chunk_interval (formerly
timescaledb.chunk_time_interval)
|INTERVAL
|10x the original hypertable.
|✖
|Set the chunk interval. Renamed in TimescaleDB V2.20.
