Get information about the disk space used by the chunks belonging to a hypertable, returning size information for each chunk table, any indexes on the chunk, any toast tables, and the total size associated with the chunk. All sizes are reported in bytes.

If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns disk space usage information as a separate row per node. The access node is not included since it doesn't have any local chunk data.

Additional metadata associated with a chunk can be accessed via the timescaledb_information.chunks view.

SELECT * FROM chunks_detailed_size ( 'dist_table' ) ORDER BY chunk_name , node_name ; chunk_schema | chunk_name | table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes | node_name _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_1_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_1 _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_2_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_2 _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_3_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_3 Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Name of the hypertable

Column Type Description chunk_schema TEXT Schema name of the chunk chunk_name TEXT Name of the chunk table_bytes BIGINT Disk space used by the chunk table index_bytes BIGINT Disk space used by indexes toast_bytes BIGINT Disk space of toast tables total_bytes BIGINT Total disk space used by the chunk, including all indexes and TOAST data node_name TEXT Node for which size is reported, applicable only to distributed hypertables