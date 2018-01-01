Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get information about the disk space used by the chunks belonging to a hypertable, returning size information for each chunk table, any indexes on the chunk, any toast tables, and the total size associated with the chunk. All sizes are reported in bytes.
If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns disk space usage information as a separate row per node. The access node is not included since it doesn't have any local chunk data.
Additional metadata associated with a chunk can be accessed
via the
timescaledb_information.chunks view.
SELECT * FROM chunks_detailed_size('dist_table')ORDER BY chunk_name, node_name;chunk_schema | chunk_name | table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes | node_name-----------------------+-----------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------------------_timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_1_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_1_timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_2_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_2_timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_3_chunk | 8192 | 32768 | 0 | 40960 | data_node_3
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable
|Column
|Type
|Description
|chunk_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the chunk
|chunk_name
|TEXT
|Name of the chunk
|table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space used by the chunk table
|index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space used by indexes
|toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space of toast tables
|total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Total disk space used by the chunk, including all indexes and TOAST data
|node_name
|TEXT
|Node for which size is reported, applicable only to distributed hypertables
If executed on a relation that is not a hypertable, the function
returns
NULL.
