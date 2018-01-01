Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate, returning size information for the table itself, any indexes on the table, any toast tables, and the total size of all. All sizes are reported in bytes. If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns size information as a separate row per node, including the access node.

Note When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Get the size information for a hypertable.

SELECT * FROM hypertable_detailed_size ( 'disttable' ) ORDER BY node_name ; table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes | node_name 16384 | 40960 | 0 | 57344 | data_node_1 8192 | 24576 | 0 | 32768 | data_node_2 0 | 8192 | 0 | 8192 | Copy

The access node is listed without a user-given node name. Normally, the access node holds no data, but still maintains, for example, index information that occupies a small amount of disk space.

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable or continuous aggregate to show detailed size of.

Column Type Description table_bytes BIGINT Disk space used by main_table (like pg_relation_size(main_table) ) index_bytes BIGINT Disk space used by indexes toast_bytes BIGINT Disk space of toast tables total_bytes BIGINT Total disk space used by the specified table, including all indexes and TOAST data node_name TEXT For distributed hypertables, this is the user-given name of the node for which the size is reported. NULL is returned for the access node and non-distributed hypertables.