Latest

hypertable_detailed_size()

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate, returning size information for the table itself, any indexes on the table, any toast tables, and the total size of all. All sizes are reported in bytes. If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns size information as a separate row per node, including the access node.

Note

When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Get the size information for a hypertable.

-- disttable is a distributed hypertable --
SELECT * FROM hypertable_detailed_size('disttable') ORDER BY node_name;


 table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes |  node_name
-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------
       16384 |       40960 |           0 |       57344 | data_node_1
        8192 |       24576 |           0 |       32768 | data_node_2
           0 |        8192 |           0 |        8192 |

The access node is listed without a user-given node name. Normally, the access node holds no data, but still maintains, for example, index information that occupies a small amount of disk space.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable or continuous aggregate to show detailed size of.

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
table_bytesBIGINTDisk space used by main_table (like pg_relation_size(main_table))
index_bytesBIGINTDisk space used by indexes
toast_bytesBIGINTDisk space of toast tables
total_bytesBIGINTTotal disk space used by the specified table, including all indexes and TOAST data
node_nameTEXTFor distributed hypertables, this is the user-given name of the node for which the size is reported. NULL is returned for the access node and non-distributed hypertables.
Note

If executed on a relation that is not a hypertable, the function returns NULL.

Keywords

hypertablesinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previoushypertable_approximate_sizeNexthypertable_approximate_detailed_size

Related Content

hypertable_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about approximate disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_size()
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable
chunks_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by chunks
hypertable_index_size()
Get the disk space used by a hypertable index
hypertable_approximate_size()
Get the approximate total disk space used by a hypertable