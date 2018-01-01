Latest

timescaledb_information.chunk_compression_settings

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Shows information about compression settings for each chunk that has compression enabled on it.

Samples

Show compression settings for all chunks:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_compression_settings'
hypertable               | measurements
chunk                    | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk
segmentby                | 
orderby                  | "time" DESC

Find all chunk compression settings for a specific hypertable:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_compression_settings WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';
hypertable               | metrics
chunk                    | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_3_chunk
segmentby                | metric_id 
orderby                  | "time"

Arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable which has compression enabled
chunkREGCLASSChunk which has compression enabled
segmentbyTEXTList of columns used for segmenting the compressed data
orderbyTEXTList of columns used for ordering compressed data along with ordering and NULL ordering information

Keywords

compressionchunkinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previoustimescaledb_information.chunksNexttimescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates

Related Content

timescaledb_information.hypertable_compression_settings
Get information about compression settings for all hypertables
Information views
The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place
timescaledb_information.jobs
Get information about all jobs registered with the automatic scheduler
timescaledb_information.chunks
Get metadata about hypertable chunks
timescaledb_experimental.policies
Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates
timescaledb_information.job_stats
Get information and statistics about automatically run jobs