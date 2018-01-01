timescaledb_information.hypertable_compression_settings

Get information about compression settings for all hypertables

Information views

The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place

timescaledb_information.jobs

Get information about all jobs registered with the automatic scheduler

timescaledb_information.chunks

Get metadata about hypertable chunks

timescaledb_experimental.policies

Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates

timescaledb_information.job_stats

Get information and statistics about automatically run jobs