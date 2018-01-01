Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get information on data nodes. This function is specific to running TimescaleDB in a multi-node setup.
Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
Get metadata related to data nodes.
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.data_nodes;node_name | owner | options--------------+------------+--------------------------------dn1 | postgres | {host=localhost,port=15431,dbname=test}dn2 | postgres | {host=localhost,port=15432,dbname=test}(2 rows)
|Name
|Type
|Description
node_name
|TEXT
|Data node name.
owner
|REGCLASS
|Oid of the user, who added the data node.
options
|JSONB
|Options used when creating the data node.
