Latest

timescaledb_information.data_nodes

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Get information on data nodes. This function is specific to running TimescaleDB in a multi-node setup.

Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Samples

Get metadata related to data nodes.

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.data_nodes;


 node_name    | owner      | options                        
--------------+------------+--------------------------------
 dn1         | postgres   | {host=localhost,port=15431,dbname=test}   
 dn2         | postgres   | {host=localhost,port=15432,dbname=test} 
(2 rows)

Available columns

NameTypeDescription
node_nameTEXTData node name.
ownerREGCLASSOid of the user, who added the data node.
optionsJSONBOptions used when creating the data node.

Keywords

multi-nodeinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previoustimescaledb_information.compression_settingsNexttimescaledb_information.dimensions

Related Content

timescaledb_information.chunks
Get metadata about hypertable chunks
timescaledb_information.hypertables
Get metadata about hypertables
Information views
The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place
timescaledb_information.jobs
Get information about all jobs registered with the automatic scheduler
timescaledb_experimental.policies
Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates
timescaledb_information.job_stats
Get information and statistics about automatically run jobs