The policies view provides information on all policies set on continuous aggregates.

This experimental view will be removed in future releases. Please query the timescaledb_information.jobs view.

Only policies applying to continuous aggregates are shown in this view. Policies applying to regular hypertables or regular materialized views are not displayed.

Samples

Select from the timescaledb_experimental.policies table to view it:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_experimental.policies;

Example of the returned output:

-[ RECORD 1 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 hour
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate
config            | {"end_offset": 1, "start_offset", 10, "mat_hypertable_id": 2}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
-[ RECORD 2 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 day
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_compression
config            | {"hypertable_id": 2, "compress_after", 11}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
-[ RECORD 3 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 day
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_retention
config            | {"drop_after": 20, "hypertable_id": 2}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2

Available columns

ColumnTypeDescription
relation_nameName of the continuous aggregate
relation_schemaSchema of the continuous aggregate
schedule_intervalHow often the policy job runs
proc_schemaSchema of the policy job
proc_nameName of the policy job
configConfiguration details for the policy job
hypertable_schemaSchema of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_nameName of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view

