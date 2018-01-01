timescaledb_experimental.policiesCommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
The
policies view provides information on all policies set on continuous
aggregates.
Warning
This experimental view will be removed in future releases. Please query the
timescaledb_information.jobs view.
Note
Only policies applying to continuous aggregates are shown in this view. Policies applying to regular hypertables or regular materialized views are not displayed.
Select from the
timescaledb_experimental.policies table to view it:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_experimental.policies;
Example of the returned output:
-[ RECORD 1 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------relation_name | mat_m1relation_schema | publicschedule_interval | @ 1 hourproc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregateconfig | {"end_offset": 1, "start_offset", 10, "mat_hypertable_id": 2}hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internalhypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2-[ RECORD 2 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------relation_name | mat_m1relation_schema | publicschedule_interval | @ 1 dayproc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_compressionconfig | {"hypertable_id": 2, "compress_after", 11}hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internalhypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2-[ RECORD 3 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------relation_name | mat_m1relation_schema | publicschedule_interval | @ 1 dayproc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_retentionconfig | {"drop_after": 20, "hypertable_id": 2}hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internalhypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2
|Column
|Type
|Description
relation_name
|Name of the continuous aggregate
relation_schema
|Schema of the continuous aggregate
schedule_interval
|How often the policy job runs
proc_schema
|Schema of the policy job
proc_name
|Name of the policy job
config
|Configuration details for the policy job
hypertable_schema
|Schema of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_name
|Name of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view
Keywords
