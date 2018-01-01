Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Shows information and statistics about jobs run by the automation framework. This includes jobs set up for user defined actions and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. (See policies). The statistics include information useful for administering jobs and determining whether they ought be rescheduled, such as: when and whether the background job used to implement the policy succeeded and when it is scheduled to run next.

Get job success/failure information for a specific hypertable.

SELECT job_id , total_runs , total_failures , total_successes FROM timescaledb_information . job_stats WHERE hypertable_name = 'test_table' ; job_id | total_runs | total_failures | total_successes 1001 | 1 | 0 | 1 1004 | 1 | 0 | 1 ( 2 rows ) Copy

Get information about continuous aggregate policy related statistics

SELECT js . * FROM timescaledb_information . job_stats js , timescaledb_information . continuous_aggregates cagg WHERE cagg . view_name = 'max_mat_view_timestamp' and cagg . materialization_hypertable_name = js . hypertable_name ; - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 job_id | 1001 last_run_started_at | 2020 - 10 - 02 09 : 38 : 06.871953 - 04 last_successful_finish | 2020 - 10 - 02 09 : 38 : 06.932675 - 04 last_run_status | Success job_status | Scheduled last_run_duration | 00 : 00 : 00.060722 next_start | 2020 - 10 - 02 10 : 38 : 06.932675 - 04 total_runs | 1 total_successes | 1 total_failures | 0 Copy