Get metadata about the chunks of hypertables.
This view shows metadata for the chunk's primary time-based dimension. For information about a hypertable's secondary dimensions, the dimensions view should be used instead.
If the chunk's primary dimension is of a time datatype,
range_start and
range_end are set. Otherwise, if the primary dimension type is integer based,
range_start_integer and
range_end_integer are set.
Get information about the chunks of a hypertable.
Note
Dimension builder
by_range was introduced in TimescaleDB 2.13.
The
chunk_creation_time metadata was introduced in TimescaleDB 2.13.
CREATE TABLESPACE tablespace1 location '/usr/local/pgsql/data1';CREATE TABLE hyper_int (a_col integer, b_col integer, c integer);SELECT table_name from create_hypertable('hyper_int', by_range('a_col', 10));CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION integer_now_hyper_int() returns int LANGUAGE SQL STABLE as $$ SELECT coalesce(max(a_col), 0) FROM hyper_int $$;SELECT set_integer_now_func('hyper_int', 'integer_now_hyper_int');INSERT INTO hyper_int SELECT generate_series(1,5,1), 10, 50;SELECT attach_tablespace('tablespace1', 'hyper_int');INSERT INTO hyper_int VALUES( 25 , 14 , 20), ( 25, 15, 20), (25, 16, 20);SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'hyper_int';-[ RECORD 1 ]----------+----------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hyper_intchunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_7_10_chunkprimary_dimension | a_colprimary_dimension_type | integerrange_start |range_end |range_start_integer | 0range_end_integer | 10is_compressed | fchunk_tablespace |data_nodes |-[ RECORD 2 ]----------+----------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hyper_intchunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_7_11_chunkprimary_dimension | a_colprimary_dimension_type | integerrange_start |range_end |range_start_integer | 20range_end_integer | 30is_compressed | fchunk_tablespace | tablespace1data_nodes |
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
chunk_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the chunk
chunk_name
|TEXT
|Name of the chunk
primary_dimension
|TEXT
|Name of the column that is the primary dimension
primary_dimension_type
|REGTYPE
|Type of the column that is the primary dimension
range_start
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Start of the range for the chunk's dimension
range_end
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|End of the range for the chunk's dimension
range_start_integer
|BIGINT
|Start of the range for the chunk's dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
range_end_integer
|BIGINT
|End of the range for the chunk's dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
is_compressed
|BOOLEAN
|Is the data in the chunk compressed?
Note that for distributed hypertables, this is the cached compression status of the chunk on the access node. The cached status on the access node and data node is not in sync in some scenarios. For example, if a user compresses or decompresses the chunk on the data node instead of the access node, or sets up compression policies directly on data nodes.
Use
chunk_compression_stats() function to get real-time compression status for distributed chunks.
chunk_tablespace
|TEXT
|Tablespace used by the chunk
data_nodes
|ARRAY
|Nodes on which the chunk is replicated. This is applicable only to chunks for distributed hypertables
chunk_creation_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|The time when this chunk was created for data addition
