Get metadata about the chunks of hypertables.

This view shows metadata for the chunk's primary time-based dimension. For information about a hypertable's secondary dimensions, the dimensions view should be used instead.

If the chunk's primary dimension is of a time datatype, range_start and range_end are set. Otherwise, if the primary dimension type is integer based, range_start_integer and range_end_integer are set.

Get information about the chunks of a hypertable.

Note Dimension builder by_range was introduced in TimescaleDB 2.13. The chunk_creation_time metadata was introduced in TimescaleDB 2.13.

CREATE TABLESPACE tablespace1 location '/usr/local/pgsql/data1' ; CREATE TABLE hyper_int ( a_col integer , b_col integer , c integer ) ; SELECT table_name from create_hypertable ( 'hyper_int' , by_range ( 'a_col' , 10 ) ) ; CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION integer_now_hyper_int ( ) returns int LANGUAGE SQL STABLE as $$ SELECT coalesce ( max ( a_col ) , 0 ) FROM hyper_int $$ ; SELECT set_integer_now_func ( 'hyper_int' , 'integer_now_hyper_int' ) ; INSERT INTO hyper_int SELECT generate_series ( 1 , 5 , 1 ) , 10 , 50 ; SELECT attach_tablespace ( 'tablespace1' , 'hyper_int' ) ; INSERT INTO hyper_int VALUES ( 25 , 14 , 20 ) , ( 25 , 15 , 20 ) , ( 25 , 16 , 20 ) ; SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'hyper_int' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hyper_int chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_7_10_chunk primary_dimension | a_col primary_dimension_type | integer range_start | range_end | range_start_integer | 0 range_end_integer | 10 is_compressed | f chunk_tablespace | data_nodes | - [ RECORD 2 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hyper_int chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_7_11_chunk primary_dimension | a_col primary_dimension_type | integer range_start | range_end | range_start_integer | 20 range_end_integer | 30 is_compressed | f chunk_tablespace | tablespace1 data_nodes | Copy