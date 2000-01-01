Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Shows information about runtime errors encountered by jobs run by the automation framework. This includes custom jobs and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. For more information about automation policies, see the policies section.

See information about recent job failures:

SELECT job_id , proc_schema , proc_name , pid , sqlerrcode , err_message from timescaledb_information . job_errors ; job_id | proc_schema | proc_name | pid | sqlerrcode | err_message 1001 | public | custom_proc2 | 83111 | 40001 | could not serialize access due to concurrent update 1003 | public | job_fail | 83134 | 57014 | canceling statement due to user request 1005 | public | job_fail | | | job crash detected , see server logs ( 3 rows ) Copy

Name Type Description job_id INTEGER The ID of the background job created to implement the policy proc_schema TEXT Schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job proc_name TEXT Name of the function or procedure executed by the job pid INTEGER The process ID of the background worker executing the job. This is NULL in the case of a job crash start_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE Start time of the job finish_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE Time when error was reported sqlerrcode TEXT The error code associated with this error, if any. See the official Postgres documentation for a full list of error codes err_message TEXT The detailed error message

The informational view timescaledb_information.job_errors is defined on top of the table _timescaledb_internal.job_errors in the internal schema. To prevent this table from growing too large, a system background job Error Log Retention Policy [2] is enabled by default, with this configuration:

id | 2 application_name | Error Log Retention Policy [ 2 ] schedule_interval | 1 mon max_runtime | 01 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 01 : 00 : 00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_job_error_retention owner | owner must be a user with WRITE privilege on the table ` _timescaledb_internal.job_errors ` scheduled | t fixed_schedule | t initial_start | 2000 - 01 - 01 02 : 00 : 00 + 02 hypertable_id | config | { "drop_after" : "1 month" } check_schema | _timescaledb_internal check_name | policy_job_error_retention_check timezone | Copy

On TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the owner of the error retention job is tsdbadmin . In an on-premise installation, the owner of the job is the same as the extension owner. The owner of the retention job can alter it and delete it. For example, the owner can change the retention interval like this: