Shows information about runtime errors encountered by jobs run by the automation framework. This includes custom jobs and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. For more information about automation policies, see the policies section.
See information about recent job failures:
SELECT job_id, proc_schema, proc_name, pid, sqlerrcode, err_message from timescaledb_information.job_errors ;job_id | proc_schema | proc_name | pid | sqlerrcode | err_message--------+-------------+--------------+-------+------------+-----------------------------------------------------1001 | public | custom_proc2 | 83111 | 40001 | could not serialize access due to concurrent update1003 | public | job_fail | 83134 | 57014 | canceling statement due to user request1005 | public | job_fail | | | job crash detected, see server logs(3 rows)
|Name
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|The ID of the background job created to implement the policy
proc_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_name
|TEXT
|Name of the function or procedure executed by the job
pid
|INTEGER
|The process ID of the background worker executing the job. This is
NULL in the case of a job crash
start_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Start time of the job
finish_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Time when error was reported
sqlerrcode
|TEXT
|The error code associated with this error, if any. See the official Postgres documentation for a full list of error codes
err_message
|TEXT
|The detailed error message
The informational view
timescaledb_information.job_errors is defined on top
of the table
_timescaledb_internal.job_errors in the internal schema. To
prevent this table from growing too large, a system background job
Error Log Retention Policy [2] is enabled by default,
with this configuration:
id | 2application_name | Error Log Retention Policy [2]schedule_interval | 1 monmax_runtime | 01:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 01:00:00proc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_job_error_retentionowner | owner must be a user with WRITE privilege on the table `_timescaledb_internal.job_errors`scheduled | tfixed_schedule | tinitial_start | 2000-01-01 02:00:00+02hypertable_id |config | {"drop_after": "1 month"}check_schema | _timescaledb_internalcheck_name | policy_job_error_retention_checktimezone |
On TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the owner of the error
retention job is
tsdbadmin. In an on-premise installation, the owner of the
job is the same as the extension owner.
The owner of the retention job can alter it and delete it.
For example, the owner can change the retention interval like this:
SELECT alter_job(id,config:=jsonb_set(config,'{drop_after}', '"2 weeks"')) FROM _timescaledb_config.bgw_job WHERE id = 2;
