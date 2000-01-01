Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Shows information about the jobs run by the automation framework. This includes custom jobs and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. For more information about automation policies, see jobs.
To retrieve information about recent jobs:
SELECT job_id, pid, proc_schema, proc_name, succeeded, config, sqlerrcode, err_messageFROM timescaledb_information.job_historyORDER BY id, job_id;job_id | pid | proc_schema | proc_name | succeeded | config | sqlerrcode | err_message--------+---------+-------------+------------------+-----------+------------+------------+------------------1001 | 1779278 | public | custom_job_error | f | | 22012 | division by zero1000 | 1779407 | public | custom_job_ok | t | | |1001 | 1779408 | public | custom_job_error | f | | 22012 | division by zero1000 | 1779467 | public | custom_job_ok | t | {"foo": 1} | |1001 | 1779468 | public | custom_job_error | f | {"bar": 1} | 22012 | division by zero(5 rows)
|Name
|Type
|Description
id
|INTEGER
|The sequencial ID to identify the job execution
job_id
|INTEGER
|The ID of the background job created to implement the policy
succeeded
|BOOLEAN
TRUE when the job ran successfully,
FALSE for failed executions
proc_schema
|TEXT
|The schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_name
|TEXT
|The name of the function or procedure executed by the job
pid
|INTEGER
|The process ID of the background worker executing the job. This is
NULL in the case of a job crash
start_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|The time the job started
finish_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|The time when the error was reported
config
|JSONB
|The job configuration at the moment of execution
sqlerrcode
|TEXT
|The error code associated with this error, if any. See the official Postgres documentation for a full list of error codes
err_message
|TEXT
|The detailed error message
The
timescaledb_information.job_history informational view is defined on top
of the
_timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history table in the internal schema. To
prevent this table from growing too large, the
Job History Log Retention Policy [3] system background job is enabled by default,
with this configuration:
job_id | 3application_name | Job History Log Retention Policy [3]schedule_interval | 1 monmax_runtime | 01:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 01:00:00proc_schema | _timescaledb_functionsproc_name | policy_job_stat_history_retentionowner | owner must be a user with WRITE privilege on the table `_timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history`scheduled | tfixed_schedule | tconfig | {"drop_after": "1 month"}next_start | 2024-06-01 01:00:00+00initial_start | 2000-01-01 00:00:00+00hypertable_schema |hypertable_name |check_schema | _timescaledb_functionscheck_name | policy_job_stat_history_retention_check
On TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the owner of the job history
retention job is
tsdbadmin. In an on-premise installation, the owner of the
job is the same as the extension owner.
The owner of the retention job can alter it and delete it.
For example, the owner can change the retention interval like this:
SELECT alter_job(id,config:=jsonb_set(config,'{drop_after}', '"2 weeks"')) FROM _timescaledb_config.bgw_job WHERE id = 3;
