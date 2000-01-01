Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Shows information about the jobs run by the automation framework. This includes custom jobs and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. For more information about automation policies, see jobs.

To retrieve information about recent jobs:

SELECT job_id , pid , proc_schema , proc_name , succeeded , config , sqlerrcode , err_message FROM timescaledb_information . job_history ORDER BY id , job_id ; job_id | pid | proc_schema | proc_name | succeeded | config | sqlerrcode | err_message 1001 | 1779278 | public | custom_job_error | f | | 22012 | division by zero 1000 | 1779407 | public | custom_job_ok | t | | | 1001 | 1779408 | public | custom_job_error | f | | 22012 | division by zero 1000 | 1779467 | public | custom_job_ok | t | { "foo" : 1 } | | 1001 | 1779468 | public | custom_job_error | f | { "bar" : 1 } | 22012 | division by zero ( 5 rows ) Copy

Name Type Description id INTEGER The sequencial ID to identify the job execution job_id INTEGER The ID of the background job created to implement the policy succeeded BOOLEAN TRUE when the job ran successfully, FALSE for failed executions proc_schema TEXT The schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job proc_name TEXT The name of the function or procedure executed by the job pid INTEGER The process ID of the background worker executing the job. This is NULL in the case of a job crash start_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE The time the job started finish_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE The time when the error was reported config JSONB The job configuration at the moment of execution sqlerrcode TEXT The error code associated with this error, if any. See the official Postgres documentation for a full list of error codes err_message TEXT The detailed error message

The timescaledb_information.job_history informational view is defined on top of the _timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history table in the internal schema. To prevent this table from growing too large, the Job History Log Retention Policy [3] system background job is enabled by default, with this configuration:

job_id | 3 application_name | Job History Log Retention Policy [ 3 ] schedule_interval | 1 mon max_runtime | 01 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 01 : 00 : 00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_functions proc_name | policy_job_stat_history_retention owner | owner must be a user with WRITE privilege on the table ` _timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history ` scheduled | t fixed_schedule | t config | { "drop_after" : "1 month" } next_start | 2024 - 06 - 01 01 : 00 : 00 + 00 initial_start | 2000 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 hypertable_schema | hypertable_name | check_schema | _timescaledb_functions check_name | policy_job_stat_history_retention_check Copy

On TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the owner of the job history retention job is tsdbadmin . In an on-premise installation, the owner of the job is the same as the extension owner. The owner of the retention job can alter it and delete it. For example, the owner can change the retention interval like this: