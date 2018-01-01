Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Returns information about the dimensions of a hypertable. Hypertables can be partitioned on a range of different dimensions. By default, all hypertables are partitioned on time, but it is also possible to partition on other dimensions in addition to time.

For hypertables that are partitioned solely on time, timescaledb_information.dimensions returns a single row of metadata. For hypertables that are partitioned on more than one dimension, the call returns a row for each dimension.

For time-based dimensions, the metadata returned indicates the integer datatype, such as BIGINT, INTEGER, or SMALLINT, and the time-related datatype, such as TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, or DATE. For space-based dimension, the metadata returned specifies the number of num_partitions .

If the hypertable uses time data types, the time_interval column is defined. Alternatively, if the hypertable uses integer data types, the integer_interval and integer_now_func columns are defined.

Get information about the dimensions of hypertables.

CREATE TABLE dist_table ( time timestamptz , device int , temp float ) ; SELECT create_hypertable ( 'dist_table' , by_range ( 'time' , INTERVAL '7 days' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'dist_table' , by_hash ( 'device' , 3 ) ) ; SELECT * from timescaledb_information . dimensions ORDER BY hypertable_name , dimension_number ; - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | dist_table dimension_number | 1 column_name | time column_type | timestamp with time zone dimension_type | Time time_interval | 7 days integer_interval | integer_now_func | num_partitions | - [ RECORD 2 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | dist_table dimension_number | 2 column_name | device column_type | integer dimension_type | Space time_interval | integer_interval | integer_now_func | num_partitions | 2 Copy

Note The by_range and by_hash dimension builders are an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.

Get information about dimensions of a hypertable that has two time-based dimensions.

CREATE TABLE hyper_2dim ( a_col date , b_col timestamp , c_col integer ) ; SELECT table_name from create_hypertable ( 'hyper_2dim' , by_range ( 'a_col' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'hyper_2dim' , by_range ( 'b_col' , INTERVAL '7 days' ) ) ; SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . dimensions WHERE hypertable_name = 'hyper_2dim' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hyper_2dim dimension_number | 1 column_name | a_col column_type | date dimension_type | Time time_interval | 7 days integer_interval | integer_now_func | num_partitions | - [ RECORD 2 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hyper_2dim dimension_number | 2 column_name | b_col column_type | timestamp without time zone dimension_type | Time time_interval | 7 days integer_interval | integer_now_func | num_partitions | Copy

Name Type Description hypertable_schema TEXT Schema name of the hypertable hypertable_name TEXT Table name of the hypertable dimension_number BIGINT Dimension number of the hypertable, starting from 1 column_name TEXT Name of the column used to create this dimension column_type REGTYPE Type of the column used to create this dimension dimension_type TEXT Is this a time based or space based dimension time_interval INTERVAL Time interval for primary dimension if the column type is a time datatype integer_interval BIGINT Integer interval for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype integer_now_func TEXT `integer_now`` function for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype num_partitions SMALLINT Number of partitions for the dimension