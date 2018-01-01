Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Returns information about the dimensions of a hypertable. Hypertables can be partitioned on a range of different dimensions. By default, all hypertables are partitioned on time, but it is also possible to partition on other dimensions in addition to time.
For hypertables that are partitioned solely on time,
timescaledb_information.dimensions returns a single row of metadata. For
hypertables that are partitioned on more than one dimension, the call returns a
row for each dimension.
For time-based dimensions, the metadata returned indicates the integer datatype,
such as BIGINT, INTEGER, or SMALLINT, and the time-related datatype, such as
TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, or DATE. For space-based dimension, the metadata
returned specifies the number of
num_partitions.
If the hypertable uses time data types, the
time_interval column is defined.
Alternatively, if the hypertable uses integer data types, the
integer_interval
and
integer_now_func columns are defined.
Get information about the dimensions of hypertables.
-- Create a range and hash partitioned hypertableCREATE TABLE dist_table(time timestamptz, device int, temp float);SELECT create_hypertable('dist_table', by_range('time', INTERVAL '7 days'));SELECT add_dimension('dist_table', by_hash('device', 3));SELECT * from timescaledb_information.dimensionsORDER BY hypertable_name, dimension_number;-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+-------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | dist_tabledimension_number | 1column_name | timecolumn_type | timestamp with time zonedimension_type | Timetime_interval | 7 daysinteger_interval |integer_now_func |num_partitions |-[ RECORD 2 ]-----+-------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | dist_tabledimension_number | 2column_name | devicecolumn_type | integerdimension_type | Spacetime_interval |integer_interval |integer_now_func |num_partitions | 2
The
by_range and
by_hash dimension builders are an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
Get information about dimensions of a hypertable that has two time-based dimensions.
CREATE TABLE hyper_2dim (a_col date, b_col timestamp, c_col integer);SELECT table_name from create_hypertable('hyper_2dim', by_range('a_col'));SELECT add_dimension('hyper_2dim', by_range('b_col', INTERVAL '7 days'));SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.dimensions WHERE hypertable_name = 'hyper_2dim';-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+----------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hyper_2dimdimension_number | 1column_name | a_colcolumn_type | datedimension_type | Timetime_interval | 7 daysinteger_interval |integer_now_func |num_partitions |-[ RECORD 2 ]-----+----------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hyper_2dimdimension_number | 2column_name | b_colcolumn_type | timestamp without time zonedimension_type | Timetime_interval | 7 daysinteger_interval |integer_now_func |num_partitions |
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
dimension_number
|BIGINT
|Dimension number of the hypertable, starting from 1
column_name
|TEXT
|Name of the column used to create this dimension
column_type
|REGTYPE
|Type of the column used to create this dimension
dimension_type
|TEXT
|Is this a time based or space based dimension
time_interval
|INTERVAL
|Time interval for primary dimension if the column type is a time datatype
integer_interval
|BIGINT
|Integer interval for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype
integer_now_func
|TEXT
|`integer_now`` function for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype
num_partitions
|SMALLINT
|Number of partitions for the dimension
The
time_interval and
integer_interval columns are not applicable for space
based dimensions.
Keywords
