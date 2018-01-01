Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Shows information about compression settings for each hypertable chunk that has compression enabled on it.
Show compression settings for all hypertables:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_compression_settings;hypertable | measurementschunk | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_97_chunksegmentby |orderby | time DESC
Find compression settings for a specific hypertable:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_compression_settings WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';hypertable | metricschunk | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_12_chunksegmentby | metric_idorderby | time DESC
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|Hypertable which has compression enabled
chunk
REGCLASS
|Hypertable chunk which has compression enabled
segmentby
TEXT
|List of columns used for segmenting the compressed data
orderby
TEXT
|List of columns used for ordering compressed data along with ordering and NULL ordering information
