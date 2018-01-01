CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW statement is used to create continuous aggregates. To learn more, see the
continuous aggregate how-to guides.
The syntax is:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name> [ ( column_name [, ...] ) ]WITH ( timescaledb.continuous [, timescaledb.<option> = <value> ] )AS<select_query>[WITH [NO] DATA]
<select_query> is of the form:
SELECT <grouping_exprs>, <aggregate_functions>FROM <hypertable or another continuous aggregate>[WHERE ... ]GROUP BY time_bucket( <const_value>, <partition_col_of_hypertable> ),[ optional grouping exprs>][HAVING ...]
The continuous aggregate view defaults to
WITH DATA. This means that when the
view is created, it refreshes using all the current data in the underlying
hypertable or continuous aggregate. This occurs once when the view is created.
If you want the view to be refreshed regularly, you can use a refresh policy. If
you do not want the view to update when it is first created, use the
WITH NO DATA parameter. For more information, see
refresh_continuous_aggregate.
Continuous aggregates have some limitations of what types of queries they can support. For more information, see the continuous aggregates section.
In TimescaleDB v2.17.0 and greater (with Postgres 15+), you can dramatically decrease the amount
of data written on a continuous aggregate in the presence of a small number of changes,
reduce the I/O cost of refreshing a continuous aggregate, and generate fewer Write-Ahead
Logs (WAL) by enabling the
timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh
GUC parameter. This enables continuous aggregate
refresh to use
MERGE instead of deleting old materialized data and re-inserting.
This parameter only works for finalized continuous aggregates
that don't have compression enabled. It is disabled by default.
To enable this parameter for your session:
SET timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh = ON;
To enable it at the database level:
ALTER DATABASE your_database SET timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh = ON;
For more information about GUC parameters, see the configuration documentation.
For more settings for continuous aggregates, see timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates.
Create a daily continuous aggregate view:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW continuous_aggregate_daily( timec, minl, sumt, sumh )WITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT time_bucket('1day', timec), min(location), sum(temperature), sum(humidity)FROM conditionsGROUP BY time_bucket('1day', timec)
Add a thirty day continuous aggregate on top of the same raw hypertable:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW continuous_aggregate_thirty_day( timec, minl, sumt, sumh )WITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT time_bucket('30day', timec), min(location), sum(temperature), sum(humidity)FROM conditionsGROUP BY time_bucket('30day', timec);
Add an hourly continuous aggregate on top of the same raw hypertable:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW continuous_aggregate_hourly( timec, minl, sumt, sumh )WITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT time_bucket('1h', timec), min(location), sum(temperature), sum(humidity)FROM conditionsGROUP BY time_bucket('1h', timec);
|Name
|Type
|Description
<view_name>
|TEXT
|Name (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to create
<column_name>
|TEXT
|Optional list of names to be used for columns of the view. If not given, the column names are calculated from the query
WITH clause
|TEXT
|Specifies options for the continuous aggregate view
<select_query>
|TEXT
|A
SELECT query that uses the specified syntax
Required
WITH clause options:
|Name
|Type
|Description
timescaledb.continuous
|BOOLEAN
|If
timescaledb.continuous is not specified, this is a regular Postgres materialized view
Optional
WITH clause options:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default value
timescaledb.chunk_interval
|INTERVAL
|Set the chunk interval. The default value is 10x the original hypertable.
timescaledb.create_group_indexes
|BOOLEAN
|Create indexes on the continuous aggregate for columns in its
GROUP BY clause. Indexes are in the form
(<GROUP_BY_COLUMN>, time_bucket)
TRUE
timescaledb.finalized
|BOOLEAN
|In TimescaleDB 2.7 and above, use the new version of continuous aggregates, which stores finalized results for aggregate functions. Supports all aggregate functions, including ones that use
FILTER,
ORDER BY, and
DISTINCT clauses.
TRUE
timescaledb.materialized_only
|BOOLEAN
|Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view
TRUE
timescaledb.invalidate_using
|TEXT
|Since TimescaleDB v2.22.0Set to
wal to read changes from the WAL using logical decoding, then update the materialization invalidations for continuous aggregates using this information. This reduces the I/O and CPU needed to manage the hypertable invalidation log. Set to
trigger to collect invalidations whenever there are inserts, updates, or deletes to a hypertable. This default behaviour uses more resources than
wal.
trigger
For more information, see the real-time aggregates section.
