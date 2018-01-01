Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Warning
This page describes the hypertable API supported prior to TimescaleDB v2.13. Best practice is to use the new
create_hypertable interface.
Creates a TimescaleDB hypertable from a Postgres table (replacing the latter),
partitioned on time and with the option to partition on one or more other
columns. The Postgres table cannot be an already partitioned table
(declarative partitioning or inheritance). In case of a non-empty table, it is
possible to migrate the data during hypertable creation using the
migrate_data
option, although this might take a long time and has certain limitations when
the table contains foreign key constraints (see below).
After creation, all actions, such as
ALTER TABLE,
SELECT, etc., still work
on the resulting hypertable.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
Convert table
conditions to hypertable with just time partitioning on column
time:
SELECT create_hypertable('conditions', 'time');
Convert table
conditions to hypertable, setting
chunk_time_interval to 24 hours.
SELECT create_hypertable('conditions', 'time', chunk_time_interval => 86400000000);SELECT create_hypertable('conditions', 'time', chunk_time_interval => INTERVAL '1 day');
Convert table
conditions to hypertable. Do not raise a warning
if
conditions is already a hypertable:
SELECT create_hypertable('conditions', 'time', if_not_exists => TRUE);
Time partition table
measurements on a composite column type
report using a
time partitioning function. Requires an immutable function that can convert the
column value into a supported column value:
CREATE TYPE report AS (reported timestamp with time zone, contents jsonb);CREATE FUNCTION report_reported(report)RETURNS timestamptzLANGUAGE SQLIMMUTABLE AS'SELECT $1.reported';SELECT create_hypertable('measurements', 'report', time_partitioning_func => 'report_reported');
Time partition table
events, on a column type
jsonb (
event), which has
a top level key (
started) containing an ISO 8601 formatted timestamp:
CREATE FUNCTION event_started(jsonb)RETURNS timestamptzLANGUAGE SQLIMMUTABLE AS$func$SELECT ($1->>'started')::timestamptz$func$;SELECT create_hypertable('events', 'event', time_partitioning_func => 'event_started');
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|Identifier of table to convert to hypertable.
time_column_name
|REGCLASS
|Name of the column containing time values as well as the primary column to partition by.
|Name
|Type
|Description
partitioning_column
|REGCLASS
|Name of an additional column to partition by. If provided, the
number_partitions argument must also be provided.
number_partitions
|INTEGER
|Number of hash partitions to use for
partitioning_column. Must be > 0.
chunk_time_interval
|INTERVAL
|Event time that each chunk covers. Must be > 0. Default is 7 days.
create_default_indexes
|BOOLEAN
|Whether to create default indexes on time/partitioning columns. Default is TRUE.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Whether to print warning if table already converted to hypertable or raise exception. Default is FALSE.
partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|The function to use for calculating a value's partition.
associated_schema_name
|REGCLASS
|Name of the schema for internal hypertable tables. Default is
_timescaledb_internal.
associated_table_prefix
|TEXT
|Prefix for internal hypertable chunk names. Default is
_hyper.
migrate_data
|BOOLEAN
|Set to TRUE to migrate any existing data from the
relation table to chunks in the new hypertable. A non-empty table generates an error without this option. Large tables may take significant time to migrate. Defaults to FALSE.
time_partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|Function to convert incompatible primary time column values to compatible ones. The function must be
IMMUTABLE.
replication_factor
|INTEGER
|Replication factor to use with distributed hypertable. If not provided, value is determined by the
timescaledb.hypertable_replication_factor_default GUC.
data_nodes
|ARRAY
|This is the set of data nodes that are used for this table if it is distributed. This has no impact on non-distributed hypertables. If no data nodes are specified, a distributed hypertable uses all data nodes known by this instance.
distributed
|BOOLEAN
|Set to TRUE to create distributed hypertable. If not provided, value is determined by the
timescaledb.hypertable_distributed_default GUC. When creating a distributed hypertable, consider using
create_distributed_hypertable in place of
create_hypertable. Default is NULL.
|Column
|Type
|Description
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the hypertable in TimescaleDB.
schema_name
|TEXT
|Schema name of the table converted to hypertable.
table_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the table converted to hypertable.
created
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE if the hypertable was created, FALSE when
if_not_exists is true and no hypertable was created.
Note
If you use
SELECT * FROM create_hypertable(...) you get the return value
formatted as a table with column headings.
The use of the
migrate_data argument to convert a non-empty table can
lock the table for a significant amount of time, depending on how much data is
in the table. It can also run into deadlock if foreign key constraints exist to
other tables.
When converting a normal SQL table to a hypertable, pay attention to how you handle constraints. A hypertable can contain foreign keys to normal SQL table columns, but the reverse is not allowed. UNIQUE and PRIMARY constraints must include the partitioning key.
The deadlock is likely to happen when concurrent transactions simultaneously try
to insert data into tables that are referenced in the foreign key constraints
and into the converting table itself. The deadlock can be prevented by manually
obtaining
SHARE ROW EXCLUSIVE lock on the referenced tables before calling
create_hypertable in the same transaction, see
Postgres documentation
for the syntax.
The
time column supports the following data types:
|Description
|Types
|Timestamp
|TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ
|Date
|DATE
|Integer
|SMALLINT, INT, BIGINT
Note
The type flexibility of the 'time' column allows the use of non-time-based values as the primary chunk partitioning column, as long as those values can increment.
For incompatible data types (for example,
jsonb) you can specify a function to
the
time_partitioning_func argument which can extract a compatible data type.
The units of
chunk_time_interval should be set as follows:
- For time columns having timestamp or DATE types, the
chunk_time_intervalshould be specified either as an
intervaltype or an integral value in microseconds.
- For integer types, the
chunk_time_intervalmust be set explicitly, as the database does not otherwise understand the semantics of what each integer value represents (a second, millisecond, nanosecond, etc.). So if your time column is the number of milliseconds since the UNIX epoch, and you wish to have each chunk cover 1 day, you should specify
chunk_time_interval => 86400000.
In case of hash partitioning (in other words, if
number_partitions is greater
than zero), it is possible to optionally specify a custom partitioning function.
If no custom partitioning function is specified, the default partitioning
function is used. The default partitioning function calls Postgres's internal
hash function for the given type, if one exists. Thus, a custom partitioning
function can be used for value types that do not have a native Postgres hash
function. A partitioning function should take a single
anyelement type
argument and return a positive
integer hash value. Note that this hash value
is not a partition ID, but rather the inserted value's position in the
dimension's key space, which is then divided across the partitions.
Note
The time column in
create_hypertable must be defined as
NOT NULL. If this is
not already specified on table creation,
create_hypertable automatically adds
this constraint on the table when it is executed.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.