Add an additional partitioning dimension to a TimescaleDB hypertable. You can only execute this add_dimension command on an empty hypertable. To convert a normal table to a hypertable, call create hypertable.

The column you select as the dimension can use either:

Interval partitions: for example, for a second range partition.

hash partitions: to enable parallelization across multiple disks.

These instructions are for self-hosted TimescaleDB deployments

This page describes the generalized hypertable API introduced in TimescaleDB v2.13.0 . For information about the deprecated interface, see add_dimension(), deprecated interface.

First convert table conditions to hypertable with just range partitioning on column time , then add an additional partition key on location with four partitions:

SELECT create_hypertable ( 'conditions' , by_range ( 'time' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'location' , 4 ) ) ; Copy

Note The by_range and by_hash dimension builders are an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.

Convert table conditions to hypertable with range partitioning on time then add three additional dimensions: one hash partitioning on location , one range partition on time_received , and one hash partitionining on device_id .

SELECT create_hypertable ( 'conditions' , by_range ( 'time' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'location' , 2 ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_range ( 'time_received' , INTERVAL '1 day' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'device_id' , 2 ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'device_id' , 2 ) , if_not_exists = > true ) ; Copy

Name Type Default Required Description chunk_time_interval INTERVAL - ✖ Interval that each chunk covers. Must be > 0. dimension DIMENSION_INFO - ✔ To create a _timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance to partition a hypertable, you call by_range and by_hash . hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ The hypertable to add the dimension to. if_not_exists BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to print an error if a dimension for the column already exists. By default an exception is raised. number_partitions INTEGER - ✖ Number of hash partitions to use on column_name . Must be > 0. partitioning_func REGCLASS - ✖ The function to use for calculating a value's partition. See create_hypertable for more information.

To create a _timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance, you call add_dimension to an existing hypertable.

Hypertables must always have a primary range dimension, followed by an arbitrary number of additional dimensions that can be either range or hash, Typically this is just one hash. For example:

SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_range ( 'time' ) ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'location' , 2 ) ) ; Copy

For incompatible data types such as jsonb , you can specify a function to the partition_func argument of the dimension build to extract a compatible data type. Look in the example section below.

By default, TimescaleDB calls Postgres's internal hash function for the given type. You use a custom partitioning function for value types that do not have a native Postgres hash function.

You can specify a custom partitioning function for both range and hash partitioning. A partitioning function should take a anyelement argument as the only parameter and return a positive integer hash value. This hash value is not a partition identifier, but rather the inserted value's position in the dimension's key space, which is then divided across the partitions.

Create a by-range dimension builder. You can partition by_range on it's own.

Samples

Partition on time using CREATE TABLE The simplest usage is to partition on a time column: CREATE TABLE conditions ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , location TEXT NOT NULL , device TEXT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable ) ; Copy When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries. You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one. You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore. This is the default partition, you do not need to add it explicitly.

Extract time from a non-time column using create_hypertable If you have a table with a non-time column containing the time, such as a JSON column, add a partition function to extract the time: CREATE TABLE my_table ( metric_id serial not null , data jsonb , ) ; CREATE FUNCTION get_time ( jsonb ) RETURNS timestamptz AS $$ SELECT ( $ 1 - >> 'time' ) ::timestamptz $$ LANGUAGE sql IMMUTABLE ; SELECT create_hypertable ( 'my_table' , by_range ( 'data' , '1 day' , 'get_time' ) ) ; Copy

Arguments

Name Type Default Required Description column_name NAME - ✔ Name of column to partition on. partition_func REGPROC - ✖ The function to use for calculating the partition of a value. partition_interval ANYELEMENT - ✖ Interval to partition column on.

If the column to be partitioned is a:

TIMESTAMP , TIMESTAMPTZ , or DATE : specify partition_interval either as an INTERVAL type or an integer value in microseconds.

Another integer type: specify partition_interval as an integer that reflects the column's underlying semantics. For example, if this column is in UNIX time, specify partition_interval in milliseconds.

The partition type and default value depending on column type is:

Column Type Partition Type Default value TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIMEZONE INTERVAL/INTEGER 1 week TIMESTAMP WITH TIMEZONE INTERVAL/INTEGER 1 week DATE INTERVAL/INTEGER 1 week SMALLINT SMALLINT 10000 INT INT 100000 BIGINT BIGINT 1000000

The main purpose of hash partitioning is to enable parallelization across multiple disks within the same time interval. Every distinct item in hash partitioning is hashed to one of N buckets. By default, TimescaleDB uses flexible range intervals to manage chunk sizes.

You use Parallel I/O in the following scenarios:

Two or more concurrent queries should be able to read from different disks in parallel.

A single query should be able to use query parallelization to read from multiple disks in parallel.

For the following options:

RAID : use a RAID setup across multiple physical disks, and expose a single logical disk to the hypertable. That is, using a single tablespace. Best practice is to use RAID when possible, as you do not need to manually manage tablespaces in the database.

Multiple tablespaces: for each physical disk, add a separate tablespace to the database. TimescaleDB allows you to add multiple tablespaces to a single hypertable. However, although under the hood, a hypertable's chunks are spread across the tablespaces associated with that hypertable. When using multiple tablespaces, a best practice is to also add a second hash-partitioned dimension to your hypertable and to have at least one hash partition per disk. While a single time dimension would also work, it would mean that the first chunk is written to one tablespace, the second to another, and so on, and thus would parallelize only if a query's time range exceeds a single chunk.

When adding a hash partitioned dimension, set the number of partitions to a multiple of number of disks. For example, the number of partitions P=N*Pd where N is the number of disks and Pd is the number of partitions per disk. This enables you to add more disks later and move partitions to the new disk from other disks.

TimescaleDB does not benefit from a very large number of hash partitions, such as the number of unique items you expect in partition field. A very large number of hash partitions leads both to poorer per-partition load balancing (the mapping of items to partitions using hashing), as well as much increased planning latency for some types of queries.

Samples

CREATE TABLE conditions ( "time" TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , location TEXT NOT NULL , device TEXT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable tsdb . chunk_interval = '1 day' ) ; SELECT add_dimension ( 'conditions' , by_hash ( 'location' , 2 ) ) ; Copy

Arguments

Name Type Default Required Description column_name NAME - ✔ Name of column to partition on. partition_func REGPROC - ✖ The function to use to calcule the partition of a value. number_partitions ANYELEMENT - ✔ Number of hash partitions to use for partitioning_column . Must be greater than 0.

by_range and by-hash return an opaque _timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance, holding the dimension information used by this function.