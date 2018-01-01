Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Alter refresh, columnstore, or data retention policies on a continuous aggregate. The altered columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

Warning This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the alter_job() function to modify a policy.

timescaledb_experimental . alter_policies ( relation REGCLASS , if_exists BOOL = false , refresh_start_offset "any" = NULL , refresh_end_offset "any" = NULL , compress_after "any" = NULL , drop_after "any" = NULL ) RETURNS BOOL Copy

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with an existing columnstore policy, alter the columnstore policy to compress data older than 16 days:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . alter_policies ( 'continuous_agg_max_mat_date' , compress_after = > '16 days' :: interval ) ; Copy

Name Type Description relation REGCLASS The continuous aggregate that you want to alter policies for

Name Type Description if_not_exists BOOL When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false. refresh_start_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER The start of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. refresh_end_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER The end of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. Must be greater than refresh_start_offset . compress_after INTERVAL or INTEGER Continuous aggregate chunks are compressed into the columnstore if they exclusively contain data older than this interval. drop_after INTERVAL or INTEGER Continuous aggregate chunks are dropped if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.

For arguments that could be either an INTERVAL or an INTEGER , use an INTERVAL if your time bucket is based on timestamps. Use an INTEGER if your time bucket is based on integers.

Returns true if successful.