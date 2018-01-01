alter_policies()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
Alter refresh, columnstore, or data retention policies on a continuous aggregate. The altered columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.
This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the
alter_job() function to modify a policy.
timescaledb_experimental.alter_policies(relation REGCLASS,if_exists BOOL = false,refresh_start_offset "any" = NULL,refresh_end_offset "any" = NULL,compress_after "any" = NULL,drop_after "any" = NULL) RETURNS BOOL
Given a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate with an
existing columnstore policy, alter the columnstore policy to compress data older
than 16 days:
SELECT timescaledb_experimental.alter_policies('continuous_agg_max_mat_date',compress_after => '16 days'::interval);
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate that you want to alter policies for
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_exists
BOOL
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false.
refresh_start_offset
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|The start of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time.
refresh_end_offset
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|The end of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. Must be greater than
refresh_start_offset.
compress_after
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|Continuous aggregate chunks are compressed into the columnstore if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.
drop_after
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|Continuous aggregate chunks are dropped if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.
For arguments that could be either an
INTERVAL or an
INTEGER, use an
INTERVAL if your time bucket is based on timestamps. Use an
INTEGER if your
time bucket is based on integers.
Returns true if successful.
