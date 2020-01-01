refresh_continuous_aggregate()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Refresh all buckets of a continuous aggregate in the refresh window given by
window_start and
window_end.
A continuous aggregate materializes aggregates in time buckets. For example,
min, max, average over 1 day worth of data, and is determined by the
time_bucket
interval. Therefore, when
refreshing the continuous aggregate, only buckets that completely fit within the
refresh window are refreshed. In other words, it is not possible to compute the
aggregate over, for an incomplete bucket. Therefore, any buckets that do not
fit within the given refresh window are excluded.
The function expects the window parameter values to have a time type that is
compatible with the continuous aggregate's time bucket expression—for
example, if the time bucket is specified in
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE, then the
start and end time should be a date or timestamp type. Note that a continuous
aggregate using the
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE type aligns with the UTC time
zone, so, if
window_start and
window_end is specified in the local time
zone, any time zone shift relative UTC needs to be accounted for when refreshing
to align with bucket boundaries.
To improve performance for continuous aggregate refresh, see CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW .
Refresh the continuous aggregate
conditions between
2020-01-01 and
2020-02-01 exclusive.
CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate('conditions', '2020-01-01', '2020-02-01');
Alternatively, incrementally refresh the continuous aggregate
conditions
between
2020-01-01 and
2020-02-01 exclusive, working in
12h intervals:
DO$$DECLARErefresh_interval INTERVAL = '12h'::INTERVAL;start_timestamp TIMESTAMPTZ = '2020-01-01T00:00:00Z';end_timestamp TIMESTAMPTZ = start_timestamp + refresh_interval;BEGINWHILE start_timestamp < '2020-02-01T00:00:00Z' LOOPCALL refresh_continuous_aggregate('conditions', start_timestamp, end_timestamp);COMMIT;RAISE NOTICE 'finished with timestamp %', end_timestamp;start_timestamp = end_timestamp;end_timestamp = end_timestamp + refresh_interval;END LOOP;END$$;
Force the
conditions continuous aggregate to refresh between
2020-01-01 and
2020-02-01 exclusive, even if the data has already been refreshed.
CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate('conditions', '2020-01-01', '2020-02-01', force => TRUE);
|Name
|Type
|Description
continuous_aggregate
|REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate to refresh.
window_start
|INTERVAL, TIMESTAMPTZ, INTEGER
|Start of the window to refresh, has to be before
window_end.
window_end
|INTERVAL, TIMESTAMPTZ, INTEGER
|End of the window to refresh, has to be after
window_start.
You must specify the
window_start and
window_end parameters differently,
depending on the type of the time column of the hypertable. For hypertables with
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, and
DATE time columns, set the refresh window as
an
INTERVAL type. For hypertables with integer-based timestamps, set the
refresh window as an
INTEGER type.
Note
A
NULL value for
window_start is equivalent to the lowest changed element
in the raw hypertable of the CAgg. A
NULL value for
window_end is
equivalent to the largest changed element in raw hypertable of the CAgg. As
changed element tracking is performed after the initial CAgg refresh, running
CAgg refresh without
window_start and
window_end covers the entire time
range.
Warning
Note that it's not guaranteed that all buckets will be updated: refreshes will not take place when buckets are materialized with no data changes or with changes that only occurred in the secondary table used in the JOIN.
|Name
|Type
|Description
force
|BOOLEAN
|Force refresh every bucket in the time range between
window_start and
window_end, even when the bucket has already been refreshed. This can be very expensive when a lot of data is refreshed. Default is
FALSE.
refresh_newest_first
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
FALSE to refresh the oldest data first. Default is
TRUE.
Keywords
