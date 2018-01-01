add_policies()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
Add refresh, compression, and data retention policies to a continuous aggregate in one step. The added compression and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.
Warning
This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the
add_continuous_aggregate_policy() function to add a policy.
timescaledb_experimental.add_policies(relation REGCLASS,if_not_exists BOOL = false,refresh_start_offset "any" = NULL,refresh_end_offset "any" = NULL,compress_after "any" = NULL,drop_after "any" = NULL)) RETURNS BOOL
Given a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate, add three
policies to it:
- Regularly refresh the continuous aggregate to materialize data between 1 day and 2 days old.
- Compress data in the continuous aggregate after 20 days.
- Drop data in the continuous aggregate after 1 year.
SELECT timescaledb_experimental.add_policies('example_continuous_aggregate',refresh_start_offset => '1 day'::interval,refresh_end_offset => '2 day'::interval,compress_after => '20 days'::interval,drop_after => '1 year'::interval);
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate that the policies should be applied to
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_exists
BOOL
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the continuous aggregate doesn't exist. Defaults to false.
refresh_start_offset
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|The start of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time.
refresh_end_offset
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|The end of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. Must be greater than
refresh_start_offset.
compress_after
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|Continuous aggregate chunks are compressed if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.
drop_after
INTERVAL or
INTEGER
|Continuous aggregate chunks are dropped if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.
For arguments that could be either an
INTERVAL or an
INTEGER, use an
INTERVAL if your time bucket is based on timestamps. Use an
INTEGER if your
time bucket is based on integers.
Returns
true if successful.
