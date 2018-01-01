Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate,
that is, the sum of the size for the table itself including chunks,
any indexes on the table, and any toast tables. The size is reported
in bytes. This is equivalent to computing the sum of
total_bytes
column from the output of
hypertable_detailed_size function.
Note
When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
Get the size information for a hypertable.
SELECT hypertable_size('devices');hypertable_size-----------------73728
Get the size information for all hypertables.
SELECT hypertable_name, hypertable_size(format('%I.%I', hypertable_schema, hypertable_name)::regclass)FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables;
Get the size information for a continuous aggregate.
SELECT hypertable_size('device_stats_15m');hypertable_size-----------------73728
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate to show size of.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|hypertable_size
|BIGINT
|Total disk space used by the specified hypertable, including all indexes and TOAST data
Note
NULL is returned if the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation.
Keywords
