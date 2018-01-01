Latest

hypertable_size()

Get the total disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate, that is, the sum of the size for the table itself including chunks, any indexes on the table, and any toast tables. The size is reported in bytes. This is equivalent to computing the sum of total_bytes column from the output of hypertable_detailed_size function.

Note

When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Get the size information for a hypertable.

SELECT hypertable_size('devices');


 hypertable_size
-----------------
           73728

Get the size information for all hypertables.

SELECT hypertable_name, hypertable_size(format('%I.%I', hypertable_schema, hypertable_name)::regclass)
  FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables;

Get the size information for a continuous aggregate.

SELECT hypertable_size('device_stats_15m');


 hypertable_size
-----------------
           73728

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable or continuous aggregate to show size of.

Returns

NameTypeDescription
hypertable_sizeBIGINTTotal disk space used by the specified hypertable, including all indexes and TOAST data
Note

NULL is returned if the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation.

Keywords

hypertablesinformation

