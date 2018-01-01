Latest

Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate.

This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please query the timescaledb_information.jobs view.

timescaledb_experimental.show_policies(
     relation REGCLASS
) RETURNS SETOF JSONB

Samples

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate, show all the policies set on it:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.show_policies('example_continuous_aggregate');

Example of returned data:

show_policies                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
{"policy_name": "policy_compression", "compress_after": 11, "compress_interval": "@ 1 day"}
{"policy_name": "policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate", "refresh_interval": "@ 1 hour", "refresh_end_offset": 1, "refresh_start_offset": 10}
{"drop_after": 20, "policy_name": "policy_retention", "retention_interval": "@ 1 day"}

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
relationREGCLASSThe continuous aggregate to display policies for

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
show_policiesJSONBDetails for each policy set on the continuous aggregate

Keywords

continuous aggregatespoliciesshowcompressdata retention

