Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate.
Warning
This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please query the
timescaledb_information.jobs view.
timescaledb_experimental.show_policies(relation REGCLASS) RETURNS SETOF JSONB
Given a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate, show all the
policies set on it:
SELECT timescaledb_experimental.show_policies('example_continuous_aggregate');
Example of returned data:
show_policies--------------------------------------------------------------------------------{"policy_name": "policy_compression", "compress_after": 11, "compress_interval": "@ 1 day"}{"policy_name": "policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate", "refresh_interval": "@ 1 hour", "refresh_end_offset": 1, "refresh_start_offset": 10}{"drop_after": 20, "policy_name": "policy_retention", "retention_interval": "@ 1 day"}
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate to display policies for
|Column
|Type
|Description
show_policies
JSONB
|Details for each policy set on the continuous aggregate
