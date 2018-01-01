remove_all_policies()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.
Warning
This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the
delete_job() function to delete policies.
timescaledb_experimental.remove_all_policies(relation REGCLASS,if_exists BOOL = false) RETURNS BOOL
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate. This includes refresh policies, columnstore
policies, and data retention policies. It doesn't include custom jobs:
SELECT timescaledb_experimental.remove_all_policies('example_continuous_aggregate');
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate to remove all policies from
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists
BOOL
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if any policies are missing. Defaults to false.
Returns true if successful.
Keywords
