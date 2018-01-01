Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

Warning This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the delete_job() function to delete policies.

timescaledb_experimental . remove_all_policies ( relation REGCLASS , if_exists BOOL = false ) RETURNS BOOL Copy

Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate . This includes refresh policies, columnstore policies, and data retention policies. It doesn't include custom jobs:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_all_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description relation REGCLASS The continuous aggregate to remove all policies from

Name Type Description if_exists BOOL When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if any policies are missing. Defaults to false.

Returns true if successful.