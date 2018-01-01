Latest

Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the delete_job() function to delete policies.

timescaledb_experimental.remove_all_policies(
     relation REGCLASS,
     if_exists BOOL = false
) RETURNS BOOL

Samples

Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate. This includes refresh policies, columnstore policies, and data retention policies. It doesn't include custom jobs:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.remove_all_policies('example_continuous_aggregate');

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
relationREGCLASSThe continuous aggregate to remove all policies from

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_existsBOOLWhen true, prints a warning instead of erroring if any policies are missing. Defaults to false.

Returns

Returns true if successful.

Keywords

continuous aggregatespoliciesremovecompressdata retention

